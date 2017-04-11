Lack of endorsement by auditor lifts likelihood of Toshiba being delisted

Failing to act tough with Toshiba would bring into question authorities’ credibility in maintaining standards for investors but a delisting would complicate the crisis engulfing the firm, increasing financing costs and exposing it to further lawsuits from angry shareholders.

Accountants have been questioning the numbers at US nuclear subsidiary Westinghouse Electric Company, where massive cost overruns at four nuclear reactors under construction in the southeastern US have forced its Japanese parent to estimate a $9bn annual net loss, and take drastic measures.

PwC is questioning not only recent results but is also probing the books at Westinghouse for the business year through March 2016, sources have said, declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak on the matter publicly.

Toshiba has put up its prized memory chip unit and other assets for sale. Westinghouse has filed for chapter 11 protection from creditors and may also be sold.

On Tuesday, the company also said it was considering an initial public offering for smart meter group Landis+Gyr.

In March, it was reported that Toshiba was preparing a potential $2bn divestment of the Swiss-based business.

The decision on whether to delist Toshiba or not now rests with the bourse. Toshiba has been on its supervision list since mid-March after failing to clear up concerns about its internal controls a year-and-a-half after a 2015 accounting scandal.

There are no set rules governing how long the bourse should take to come to a conclusion.

Separately, Taiwan’s Foxconn has offered up to ¥3-trillion ($27bn) for the chip business, nearly $10bn higher than Toshiba’s own estimate, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.