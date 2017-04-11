Why Toshiba is struggling to find a Japanese buyer for semiconductor business

Fujifilm may consider participating once it understood the investment framework, said spokesman Takao Aoki.

Toshiba is selling off assets as it grapples with billions of dollars in losses from its Westinghouse nuclear division. The electronics conglomerate has more than 600 different businesses in everything from elevators to light bulbs, but its most valuable asset is the semiconductor business, which makes flash-memory chips used to store data in cellphones and other devices.

Yukihito Uchida, a Toshiba spokesman, declined to comment. Representatives for Hynix and Hon Hai also declined to comment. Broadcom did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Japanese government has made no secret of the fact that it wants to keep the business in the country, citing the strategic importance of chip manufacturing in future technologies. Chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga has said that flash memory chips are "extremely important" for Japan’s growth strategy.

So far though, foreign bidders appear more likely to land the operation. Hon Hai, led by chairman Terry Gou, has proven particularly aggressive, much like it was when Gou faced down Japan government opposition to win control of Sharp Corporation in 2016. In that case, he also made an extremely high opening bid to pressure management into negotiations, only to later backtrack and reduce his offer. Gou still won the auction and has made progress in turning around Sharp.

Gou’s bid for Toshiba’s chip business faced stiff resistance in part because Hon Hai’s factories are located in China and he would likely move semiconductor manufacturing into the country, the people said.

Japan was concerned Hon Hai would transfer Toshiba intellectual property to China, the people said. Hon Hai had talked with several parties about a joint bid, including Korea’s Hynix, but all of the potential partners have resisted such a move to China, one person said.

Hynix was in negotiations with partners for a joint bid, including Japanese investors, and has said the Korean firm would not own more than 20% of the chips business, one person said. That was aimed at helping Hynix win approval for its offer. But Hynix had not yet been able to organise a consortium to cover the full price of a ¥2-trillion bid, one of the people said.

The South Korean company may offer its partners an option to sell their equity to Hynix at a pre-determined price in the future, the person said. The conditions, aimed at reassuring other investors, may lead to resistance from officials who did not want Hynix to have control over the chips unit, the person said.

Bloomberg