Japanese conglomerate Toshiba may miss reporting deadline

Tokyo — Toshiba would likely miss a third deadline to report its quarterly business results, two sources said, forcing the Japanese conglomerate to ask for a fresh extension or face a possible delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

A third postponement of the October-December earnings, past the latest deadline of April 11, looked necessary because Toshiba’s auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC, had questions about results for the business year through March 2016, said the sources. One of the sources has direct knowledge of the delay and the other was briefed on the matter.

Toshiba also might not be able to decide the favoured bidder or group for its semiconductor business by its general shareholder meeting in late June, said another person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Japanese conglomerate, which only recently emerged from a huge accounting scandal, has been dragged down by billions of dollars of cost overruns at its former US nuclear unit, Westinghouse Electric.

Disagreements with auditors forced the company to postpone its earnings release in February and again in March. After April 11, Toshiba will have eight working days to publish its results for the three months that ended December 31 unless it can persuade regulators at the ministry of finance to give it more time.

Despite some progress in tackling writedowns at Westinghouse, a new delay to the Japanese parent’s earnings announcement would underscore the seriousness of the financial crisis that threatens the 144-year-old company. For the business year ended-Friday, Toshiba forecasts a net loss of ¥1-trillion ($9bn).

Westinghouse on Wednesday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York, a move by Toshiba to fence off losses at the unit it bought in 2006 for $5.4bn. The filing marks the start of negotiations with creditors and customers that could embroil the US and Japanese governments.

Toshiba’s shareholders at an extraordinary meeting in Japan on Thursday agreed to split off the company’s profitable NAND flash memory unit.

Reuters