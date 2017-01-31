Deutsche Bank to cough up $630m for failing to stop laundering of dodgy trades

New York/Frankfurt — Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $630m in fines to US and UK regulators for failing to stop $10bn in suspicious trades being laundered out of Russia, settling a second major legal case this month.

The scheme involved mirror trades between the bank’s Moscow, London and New York offices from 2011 to 2015, in which it bought Russian blue-chip stocks in roubles for clients and soon after sold a matching quantity of these stocks at the same price through its London branch.

"The offsetting trades here lacked economic purpose and could have been used to facilitate money laundering or enable other illicit conduct," the New York Department of Financial Services said in fining Deutsche Bank $425m.

"The bank missed numerous opportunities to detect, investigate and stop the scheme due to extensive compliance failures, allowing the scheme to continue for years."

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority fined Deutsche Bank £163m for inadequate controls against money laundering from 2012 to 2015, allowing customers to transfer billions from Russia to offshore bank accounts in a way "highly suggestive of financial crime".

This is the largest financial penalty the FCA and its predecessor, the Financial Services Authority, have imposed for failure to stop money laundering. It lifts much of the uncertainty swirling around the ban’s exposure to fines and enforcement.

The fine comes hard on the heels of this month’s $7.2bn agreement with the US Department of Justice on mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities,

Deutsche Bank said the Russia-related settlement amounts were "materially reflected" in existing litigation reserves. It was still cooperating with investigations by other regulators and authorities.

The bank’s share price rose 1.5% to the top of Germany’s blue-chip index at 18.88 euros in early trade.

The US Department of Justice, which has been investigating suspicious trades, is not party to the deal.

The New York regulator, which licenses and supervises the New York branch, found Deutsche Bank conducted its business in an unsafe and unsound manner in violation of state banking law.

The trade of a Russian blue-chip stock, valued at $2m-$3m an order, was cleared through the bank’s New York operations, with the sellers typically paying in US dollars, DFS said.

Deutsche must retain an independent monitor to review its compliance programmes. It said last September it had taken disciplinary steps in investigating the trades and would continue to do so. It also cut back on its investment banking activities in Russia.

Monday’s consent order says Deutsche Bank’s Moscow traders facilitated the scheme, placed mainly by a single trader representing both sides of the transaction.

Deutsche’s Moscow traders did not question the suspicious trades as it made for easy commissions when their Russian business had slowed, the regulator found.

The bank is due to report fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday.

Reuters