The inside story of how Deutsche Bank made a $462m loss disappear

That is typically a red flag to auditors and regulators, and it took almost a month for Deutsche to alter the deal so it contained a small amount of actual risk. The bankers did this by mixing in two interest rate triggers—that is, prices to be fed into a formula that would determine how much money the participants in the trade had to pay or receive from each other.

But that created a slight possibility that Paschi could win both sides of the bet. To mitigate this potential Deutsche loss—as much as €500m —Deutsche added a third trigger. Underlying the now complex flowcharts of rates, payments and triggering events was the asset on which the transactions were to be based: about €2bn in Italian government bonds.

Further illustrating the incestuousness of the deal, Paschi would need to buy the bonds and hand them over to Deutsche as collateral. Deutsche, for the sake of its own accounting, would need to sell the bonds to come up with cash that it then would give right back to Paschi to pay off the Santorini loss. And Paschi would buy the bonds in the first place from a third bank that had bought them from Deutsche.

By December 1 2008, Faissola’s group was ready to present the deal to Deutsche’s risks assessment committee, which sent it along to a final bureaucratic stage: the market risk management approval committee, where Broeksmit had influence.

Top management had just handed Broeksmit broad authority to police risk across the firm, rehiring him after he had taken a hiatus as a consultant.

Michele Foresti, a managing director who reported to Faissola, e-mailed Broeksmit on December 2, copying his boss. “I understand market risk management doesn’t want to give us green light to close this transaction,” Foresti wrote, noting the small chance of a €500m loss. “I feel the risks are important but we should be able to manage them, could we sit down to discuss as soon as you have 5 mins?”

Broeksmit’s reply was terse: “I think this should be presented to Anshu.”