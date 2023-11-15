A new partnership between Liquid C2 and Google is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Oswald Jumira, CEO of Liquid C2, and Umesh Vemuri, vice-president of strategic pursuits at Google Cloud, at the AfricaCom telecoms conference in Cape Town.
Liquid C2, the cloud computing and digital security arm of Strive Masiyiwa’s Liquid Intelligent Technologies, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) this week for a strategic partnership with Google Cloud in Africa. It hopes the partnership will boost its cloud and cybersecurity offering.
The two discuss what it means to operate in an environment where operators such as Liquid offer services from a number of cloud providers such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon, and what that means for competition.
Jumira says the multicloud strategy complements the group’s existing assets in African data centres and fibre infrastructure.
Vemuri explains that the partnership with Liquid C2 will build on Google’s stated commitment to invest $1bn (R18.2bn) across the African region.
The discussion reflects on Liquid and Google’s new cloud computing partnership; what it means to operate in a multicloud environment; and the cloud’s place in a world of artificial intelligence (AI).
PODCAST | The future of cloud in Africa, according Liquid and Google
PODCAST | The future of cloud in Africa, according Liquid and Google
