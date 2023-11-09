PODCAST | Uber execs unpack 10 years in SA

Uber’s strategy for growth in SA is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Uber executives Kagiso Khaole and Nakampe Molewa.
At an event to mark 10 years in SA, the two executives reflected on Uber’s time in SA and outlined plans to keep the company relevant and growing in the market.
Khaole, Uber general manage for Sub-Saharan Africa, says the importance of the mobility and delivery sectors in SA has risen rapidly over the past few years. He explains the company’s strategy around electric vehicles (EVs) for the SA market.
Uber is betting on EVs and plans to launch a refreshed package delivery service that uses electric scooters as part of its global ambition to be carbon neutral by 2040.
Molewa, who heads Uber Eats Sub-Saharan Africa, talks about the evolution of the platform from simple food delivery to being a logistics business.
Uber now delivers groceries and packages in SA, and has become the logistics partner for large and small businesses in the country.
The discussion reflects on Uber SA’s first 10 years in SA; Uber Eats’ expansion beyond food delivery; electric mobility; and the company’s bet on subscription services.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
