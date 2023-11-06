PODCAST | Dismantling SA’s complex housing crisis

Housing challenges in SA are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ben Kollenberg, architect and director at UrbanThink Tank Empower (UTTE).
UTTE is a nonprofit organisation, part of UrbanThink Tank Design Group, an international organisation specialising in architecture and design “to uplift the lives of marginalised communities worldwide.”
Almost 30 years after the dawn of the RDP era, UTTE says SA’s “chronic housing crisis is spiralling towards a tipping point.” While the causes underlying the crisis are multiple and complex, it is essential to address the symptoms as a matter of extreme urgency.
Kollenberg says the organisation has launched a campaign challenging decisionmakers at national, provincial and city level to implement a six-step action plan designed to stop the crisis escalating from critical to terminal on their watch.
The discussion outlines SA’s housing crisis; factors that have contributed to the current status quo; shortcomings of the RDP; and possible solutions to address challenges.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
