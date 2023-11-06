News

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Dismantling SA’s complex housing crisis

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ben Kollenberg, architect and director at Urban Think Tank Empower

06 November 2023 - 16:59
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Housing challenges in SA are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ben Kollenberg, architect and director at UrbanThink Tank Empower (UTTE). 

UTTE is a nonprofit organisation, part of UrbanThink Tank Design Group, an international organisation specialising in architecture and design “to uplift the lives of marginalised communities worldwide.”

Join the discussion:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Almost 30 years after the dawn of the RDP era, UTTE says SA’s “chronic housing crisis is spiralling towards a tipping point.” While the causes underlying the crisis are multiple and complex, it is essential to address the symptoms as a matter of extreme urgency. 

 Kollenberg says the organisation has launched a campaign challenging decisionmakers at national, provincial and city level to implement a six-step action plan designed to stop the crisis escalating from critical to terminal on their watch.

The discussion outlines SA’s housing crisis; factors that have contributed to the current status quo; shortcomings of the RDP; and possible solutions to address challenges. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Electricity takeaways from Enoch Godongwana’s MTBPS

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Chantal Marx and Johan Werth
Business
3 days ago

PODCAST | Standard Bank’s plan to keep tech current

Belinda Rathogwa, head of digital and e-commerce at Standard Bank SA, joins host Mudiwa Gavaza
Business
5 days ago

PODCAST | Deputy CEO Whelan unpacks new Discovery Health app

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ronald Whelan, deputy CEO of Discovery Health
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

SA likely to issue Israeli diplomat with a démarche over Gaza remarks

National

Two Phala Phala housebreaking and theft suspects arrested

National

Law reform body proposes maternity support grant for poor pregnant women

National

Defence force joins the fight against illegal miners

National

Ramokgopa offers Eskom workers incentive to ease power cuts

National

Related Articles

Former Eastern Cape housing department CFO held in contempt of court

National

How one river brings attention to SA’s social issues

National

Cape Town homeless eviction case in limbo

National