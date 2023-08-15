Zurich — Global wealth, as measured in personal holdings of assets from real estate to stocks and shares, is projected to rise 38% by 2027, driven largely by emerging markets, a study published by Credit Suisse and UBS showed on Tuesday.
The annual Global Wealth Report, which estimates the wealth holdings of 5.4-billion adults in 200 markets, says global wealth will reach $629-trillion over the next five years.
The upbeat outlook comes despite 2022 recording the first fall in net global household wealth since the 2008 global financial crisis.
In nominal terms, net private wealth dipped 2.4% in 2022, with the loss concentrated in more prosperous regions such as North America and Europe, the report showed. A stronger US dollar was a big factor.
The largest wealth increases in 2022 were recorded for Russia, Mexico, India and Brazil. The report forecast wealth in emerging economies, including the Brics countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — will rise 30% by 2027.
It expects the further increases in emerging markets to contribute to a reduction in global wealth inequality in the coming years.
The largest declines last year came from financial assets, as opposed to non-financial assets such as real estate, which remained resilient.
Broken down on an individual basis, this meant adults were $3,198 worse off by the end of 2022.
However, “global median wealth, arguably a more meaningful indicator of how the typical person is faring, did in fact increase by 3% in 2022 in contrast to the 3.6% fall in wealth per adult,” the report said.
Median wealth has seen a fivefold increase this century, largely due to rapid wealth growth in China.
Global wealth likely to rise 38% in next five years
Wealth in emerging economies, including the Brics countries, is forecast to rise 30%
Zurich — Global wealth, as measured in personal holdings of assets from real estate to stocks and shares, is projected to rise 38% by 2027, driven largely by emerging markets, a study published by Credit Suisse and UBS showed on Tuesday.
The annual Global Wealth Report, which estimates the wealth holdings of 5.4-billion adults in 200 markets, says global wealth will reach
$629-trillion over the next five years.
The upbeat outlook comes despite 2022 recording the first fall in net global household wealth since the 2008 global financial crisis.
In nominal terms, net private wealth dipped 2.4% in 2022, with the loss concentrated in more prosperous regions such as North America and Europe, the report showed. A stronger US dollar was a big factor.
The largest wealth increases in 2022 were recorded for Russia, Mexico, India and Brazil. The report forecast wealth in emerging economies, including the Brics countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — will rise 30% by 2027.
It expects the further increases in emerging markets to contribute to a reduction in global wealth inequality in the coming years.
The largest declines last year came from financial assets, as opposed to non-financial assets such as real estate, which remained resilient.
Broken down on an individual basis, this meant adults were $3,198 worse off by the end of 2022.
However, “global median wealth, arguably a more meaningful indicator of how the typical person is faring, did in fact increase by 3% in 2022 in contrast to the 3.6% fall in wealth per adult,” the report said.
Median wealth has seen a fivefold increase this century, largely due to rapid wealth growth in China.
Reuters
SA Tourism survey reveals women are top contributors to sector’s growth
Standard Bank Wealth and Investment wins top Euromoney Award
SHAWN HAGEDORN: Ditch localisation policy to create jobs for youth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Tokenisation could be the secret to unlocking Africa’s economic potential
AI could go the way of the plough by enriching the few, economists warn
Fix China’s property sector to lure foreign investors
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.