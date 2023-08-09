SA Tourism survey reveals women are top contributors to sector’s growth

Most of the women originate from the country's key economic centres, with 35% from Gauteng and 34% from the Western Cape.

The survey provides a varied perspective on women’s roles in the industry. The demographics breakdown illustrates that half the respondents fall within the 36 to 50 age bracket, and 25% were aged between 51 and 60.

Financially, 15% earn less than R10,000 a month, while most, comprising 37%, earn between R10,000 and R30,000 monthly.

Women in tourism sector have a wealth of experience

The tourism sector stands out for its extensive experience base. The survey showed 39% of respondents have worked for more than two decades in the industry, and about 70% have more than 10 years of experience. Notably, a substantial percentage held higher education qualifications, with half having degrees or postgraduate qualifications. Conversely, less than 4% consisted of students or interns.

Challenges

The survey uncovers the difficulties women encounter in the tourism sector. These span from disturbing experiences of bullying, racism, and discrimination — whether grounded in gender, age, or both — to more systemic issues. Respondents grapple with subpar pay, extended working hours and limited financial rewards, with the profession’s demands exceptionally taxing for mothers.

The Covid-19 pandemic further strained the sector, worsening work-life balance struggles. Of concern is that women said their remuneration does not align with international benchmarks, they find their upward mobility restricted, and lamented a perceived shortfall in governmental backing for tourism-focused small enterprises.

Based on the feedback and insights collected, the survey suggested a range of recommendations, from advocating for equal representation in senior roles to emphasising work-life balance.

The study emphasised the importance of women holding authoritative positions across all ages and races. Their presence in decision-making roles is critical for instigating positive change.

As articulated by one respondent, the challenge many face is: “Not being taken seriously in the boardroom.”

This hints at the necessity of robust policies ensuring women aren’t left isolated in leadership positions.

What about the next generation?

Critically important is to promote awareness among young girls about the myriad opportunities in the tourism sector. Schools could include tourism in academic curricula, ensuring students understand its breadth and depth.

One respondent said: “There’s a lack of local travel-specific and internationally accredited education, especially in niche sectors like meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions tourism.”