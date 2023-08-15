Boks’ World Cup starts for real against Wales, says Kleyn
The lock who had given up on his Test ambitions expects a tough warm-up match against the well-coached opposition
15 August 2023 - 15:35
SA’s World Cup starts against Wales on Saturday and the players will approach the clash as the next biggest game of their lives even though it is classified as a warm-up, lock Jean Kleyn says.
The world champions, who flew to Europe on Saturday, also have a warm-up game against New Zealand the next Friday before their World Cup opener against the Scots on September 10...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.