Standard Bank wins top Euromoney Awards

Standard Bank has been named Best Bank (Africa) and Best Bank (SA) at the 2023 Euromoney Awards for Excellence.

Standard Bank Wealth and Investment was also named Africa’s Best Bank for Wealth Management for the eighth consecutive year, thanks to its proven track record for consistently delivering excellent service and best-in-class wealth management solutions.

Euromoney has been evaluating the world’s leading financial institutions through performance data, surveys and industry awards for more than 30 years. Its annual awards programme recognises excellence in a range of global, regional and individual country categories.

“We are deeply honoured that we have once again been recognised by Euromoney as the continent’s leading wealth manager,” says Chris Browne, group head: Standard Bank Wealth and Investment.

“This award is particularly meaningful to us, as it demonstrates that we are consistently delivering on our mandate in all of the markets in which we operate. It is also a reflection of the trust our clients have placed in us over the years.”

Global footprint, on-the-ground expertise

Standard Bank has a presence in more than 20 African countries and seven international finance centres. This global footprint, combined with the on-the-ground knowledge and expertise of Standard Bank Wealth and Investment’s staff, enables it to implement dynamic and effective wealth strategies.