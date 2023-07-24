Standard Bank wins top Euromoney Awards
The business was recognised for consistently delivering excellent service and solutions
Standard Bank has been named Best Bank (Africa) and Best Bank (SA) at the 2023 Euromoney Awards for Excellence.
Standard Bank Wealth and Investment was also named Africa’s Best Bank for Wealth Management for the eighth consecutive year, thanks to its proven track record for consistently delivering excellent service and best-in-class wealth management solutions.
Euromoney has been evaluating the world’s leading financial institutions through performance data, surveys and industry awards for more than 30 years. Its annual awards programme recognises excellence in a range of global, regional and individual country categories.
“We are deeply honoured that we have once again been recognised by Euromoney as the continent’s leading wealth manager,” says Chris Browne, group head: Standard Bank Wealth and Investment.
“This award is particularly meaningful to us, as it demonstrates that we are consistently delivering on our mandate in all of the markets in which we operate. It is also a reflection of the trust our clients have placed in us over the years.”
Global footprint, on-the-ground expertise
Standard Bank has a presence in more than 20 African countries and seven international finance centres. This global footprint, combined with the on-the-ground knowledge and expertise of Standard Bank Wealth and Investment’s staff, enables it to implement dynamic and effective wealth strategies.
We work directly with our clients and their families to create customised, future-proof wealth management strategies, with a high-level focus on the legacy they want to buildChris Browne, group head: Standard Bank Wealth and Investment.
“Across the African continent, the wealthy are increasingly seeking a financial partner who can help them to manage, grow and preserve their wealth for future generations,” says Browne.
“By taking the time to understand each client’s unique goals and aspirations in this regard, we are able to create integrated, bespoke solutions that not only meet their needs, but also enhance and enable their intergenerational wealth journeys.”
“When it comes to wealth management and wealth creation, we know that one size doesn’t fit all,” Browne says. “We work directly with our clients and their families to create customised, future-proof wealth management strategies to optimise their investment and wealth-generating initiatives, with a high-level focus on the legacy they want to build.”
Innovative digital solutions
Wealth and Investment’s offering is complemented by innovative digital solutions that facilitate engagement across multiple platforms, enabling clients to leverage the expertise, tools and diversification required to create a globally effective wealth strategy.
“We are pioneering the way forward in digital banking as we place knowledge and information at our clients’ fingertips faster than ever before,” Browne says. “A good example of this is our award-winning My360 app, which enables clients to view their on and offshore exposure across different asset classes, and track their net wealth across more than 20,000 local and global financial institutions.”
Client relationships are key
According to Browne, nothing is more important to Wealth and Investment than the relationships they have with their clients. “Our client value proposition is based on a client-centric approach that puts our clients and their families at the heart of everything we do. This enables us to curate globally relevant, best-fit solutions that not only suit their lives today, but evolve to meet their needs in the future.”
“We feel immensely privileged to have been recognised by Euromoney as Africa’s Best Bank for Wealth Management. The continent is a hub of economic growth and we remain committed to its development in line with our group purpose: Africa is our home and we drive her growth.”
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.