Seven reasons a Mac is the best choice to keep your business data safe

In a digital-first world, it’s vital to protect your computer against hackers, viruses and other threats to the safety and integrity of your business's data. In doing so, you'll also safeguard its loyal customer base, unique selling propositions and hard-won reputation.

Thankfully, there’s an easy, all-in-one way to do this: get a MacBook.

Here are a few reasons why the new generation of Mac, supercharged with M1 and M2 chips, are the best options for keeping your business data safe and secure:

1. Mac defends and protects your data at a hardware level

The first line of defence on a MacBook kicks in before you even boot up and log in. It's a powerful security feature called the Secure Enclave.

This Secure Enclave is a separate and secure subsystem — think of it as the holding area of your own Fort Knox — that automatically encrypts your data and shields it against attack, ensuring that you, and only you, are granted access.

2. Mac’s powerful FileVault system offers even more protection

While Mac’s Secure Enclave automatically encrypts the data on your MacBook M1 or M2, you can choose to enable its FileVault system for even greater peace of mind. This gives you an extra layer of full-disk encryption, backed by a unique Recovery Key that is created just for you.

3. Mac keeps viruses and malware at bay

Built into every MacBook is a series of sophisticated technologies designed to monitor, detect and neutralise any threats to your data.

It’s an early-warning system, running unobtrusively in the background, that looks out for potential intruders and looks after you, your employees and your business.