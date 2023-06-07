Seven reasons a Mac is the best choice to keep your business data safe
The Mac M1 and M2 ranges come with powerful security features to safeguard the integrity of your company's information
In a digital-first world, it’s vital to protect your computer against hackers, viruses and other threats to the safety and integrity of your business's data. In doing so, you'll also safeguard its loyal customer base, unique selling propositions and hard-won reputation.
Thankfully, there’s an easy, all-in-one way to do this: get a MacBook.
Here are a few reasons why the new generation of Mac, supercharged with M1 and M2 chips, are the best options for keeping your business data safe and secure:
1. Mac defends and protects your data at a hardware level
The first line of defence on a MacBook kicks in before you even boot up and log in. It's a powerful security feature called the Secure Enclave.
This Secure Enclave is a separate and secure subsystem — think of it as the holding area of your own Fort Knox — that automatically encrypts your data and shields it against attack, ensuring that you, and only you, are granted access.
2. Mac’s powerful FileVault system offers even more protection
While Mac’s Secure Enclave automatically encrypts the data on your MacBook M1 or M2, you can choose to enable its FileVault system for even greater peace of mind. This gives you an extra layer of full-disk encryption, backed by a unique Recovery Key that is created just for you.
3. Mac keeps viruses and malware at bay
Built into every MacBook is a series of sophisticated technologies designed to monitor, detect and neutralise any threats to your data.
It’s an early-warning system, running unobtrusively in the background, that looks out for potential intruders and looks after you, your employees and your business.
4. Mac keeps the security of your system up to date.
The best way to maintain the safety and security of your Mac is to install the latest macOS updates and patches as and when they become available.
You can opt to have updates installed automatically in the background or install them at your convenience when you get a notification.
Either way, regular security updates ensure that your Mac will be protected from any new threats or potential attacks.
5. Mac keeps you safe as you surf with Safari
Apple’s powerful built-in browser, Safari, has been purpose-designed to keep you safe and secure on the web. Safari uses Intelligent Tracking Prevention to stop website trackers from profiling or following you. You can easily hide your IP address and location, block all cookies, or browse privately by default.
As a further safeguard, Safari will confine any suspicious code to a single browser tab, to prevent unauthorised access to your data.
6. Mac puts you in charge of the features your apps can access
If an app wants to access the camera or microphone on your Mac, or capture an image or video of your screen, you’ll be asked for permission first. The choice is yours.
The latest version of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system, macOS, keeps a close eye on apps you download online, checking them for malicious code and blocking them from launching if required. While Apple’s strict App Review system ensures that you can install apps from the App Store without any concern.
7. You can keep track of your Mac if it goes missing or gets stolen
In the nightmare event that your Mac goes astray or falls into the wrong hands, you can at least rest assured that your data will be safe from access or harm.
Using the built-in Find My app, you’ll be able to track and locate your missing Mac, even if it’s offline or in sleep mode.
And as a last resort, you can securely lock your Mac with a passcode, or erase its contents completely with a remote command.
