Take a load off your mind: MacBooks have the power to outlast load-shedding
Built to last all day on a single charge, the new Mac M1 and M2 range takes some of the stress out of working through recurring power cuts
From planning to pitching, from budgeting to marketing, from training to travelling to Zoom meetings, it takes a lot of energy to run a business.
But for South African businesses, there’s an extra challenge on the daily agenda: finding the energy to deal with load-shedding.
The battle to manage and mitigate recurring power cuts can be a major drain on productivity and resources, which is why more and more businesses are turning to the light at the end of the long, dark tunnel. It’s called the Apple MacBook.
For laptop users, the paradox of portable computing has always been the limited battery life that hampers work on the move. But the new generation of Macs, supercharged with M1 and M2 chips and a revolutionary SOC (system on chip) technology, have finally taken the worry out of that equation.
Thanks to the integration of multiple components on a single processor, the new Macs are capable of managing and optimising battery usage at a granular level.
MacBooks are equipped with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which weigh less, last longer and charge more efficiently and faster.
Combined with the use of energy-efficient solid-state drives, and features such as Power Nap and Low Power Mode, today’s Macs can easily outperform and outlast their PC counterparts.
In a series of gruelling tests earlier this year, Laptop Magazine rated the MacBook Pro 16″ M2 Max as best-in-class for battery life, setting an endurance record of almost 19 hours on a single charge. In second place, not far behind, was the MacBook Pro 13″ M2, with three other MacBooks also featuring in the top 10.
In Apple’s own tests, the MacBook Pro M2 kept on going for hours and hours of uninterrupted playback of 1080p HD content, with brightness set eight clicks from the bottom.
What this means in practice, is that businesses can rely on Macs to endure even the toughest stages of load-shedding, while running even the most demanding applications.
Yet more proof that Mac can take a load off your mind, when you need to work through the day without power.
For more information on what Mac can do for you and your business, visit the iStore website.
This article was sponsored by iStore.