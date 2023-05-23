Take a load off your mind: MacBooks have the power to outlast load-shedding

From planning to pitching, from budgeting to marketing, from training to travelling to Zoom meetings, it takes a lot of energy to run a business.

But for South African businesses, there’s an extra challenge on the daily agenda: finding the energy to deal with load-shedding.

The battle to manage and mitigate recurring power cuts can be a major drain on productivity and resources, which is why more and more businesses are turning to the light at the end of the long, dark tunnel. It’s called the Apple MacBook.

For laptop users, the paradox of portable computing has always been the limited battery life that hampers work on the move. But the new generation of Macs, supercharged with M1 and M2 chips and a revolutionary SOC (system on chip) technology, have finally taken the worry out of that equation.

Thanks to the integration of multiple components on a single processor, the new Macs are capable of managing and optimising battery usage at a granular level.

MacBooks are equipped with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which weigh less, last longer and charge more efficiently and faster.

Combined with the use of energy-efficient solid-state drives, and features such as Power Nap and Low Power Mode, today’s Macs can easily outperform and outlast their PC counterparts.