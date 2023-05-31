Grow your business with iStore, your one-stop tech destination
For SMEs across sectors, iStore Business offers Apple technology, support and financial flexibility for an irresistible edge in the digital economy
So, you’ve turned your bright idea into the business of your dreams? Now you need the right set of partners to help you grow it — and that doesn’t just mean investors, banks and credit providers. In today’s digital economy, it means people who can help get your IT up and running, even if you don’t have an IT department.
People like the dedicated experts at iStore Business, the business unit of iStore. They can advise on the best Apple devices and solutions to suit companies’ different needs and budgets.
Visit your nearest iStore to explore the full spectrum of products in the Apple ecosystem that will help you and your team “work smarter, go faster and stress less”. This includes iPhones, iPads and the powerful Mac M1 and M2 range.
Speaking of which, a global survey of IT professionals by Parallels shows that the use of Macs in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is on the rise, with respondents citing performance and security as the main factors driving this trend.
Specialist attention
As proof of iStore’s specialist attention to the needs of companies, the recently opened iStore in Eastgate, Johannesburg, has been purpose-designed to welcome businesses and boost their capacity for “productivity, collaboration, and innovation”, says iStore CEO Chris Dodd.
It’s also great to know that the iStore experience extends well beyond browsing and shopping to setup and support. There are even in-store training workshops run by Apple Certified experts.
That means you can rest assured that once you’ve selected your Apple devices, the iStore Business technical team will assist in ensuring they’re smoothly integrated into your company. Whether you need to optimise your existing Apple environment or are setting one up from scratch, these experts will make the process as quick and seamless as possible.
The setup and maintenance options offered by iStore Business include zero-touch deployment, SLAs, embedded and remote support, and skills transfer programmes.
There are also a range of financing options, which include flexible rental deals, preferential pricing, business cellular contract upgrades, trade-ins and monthly finance payment options.
iStore Business works with SMEs in a range of sectors, so regardless of what business you’re in — be it retail, hospitality, fintech, aviation, software or architecture — make it your business to visit your nearest iStore.
For more information on iStore’s offerings for businesses, visit the iStore website.
This article was sponsored by iStore.