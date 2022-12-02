Nedbank partners with the automotive industry to drive competitiveness

The SA automotive industry, which generates around 18.7% of domestic manufacturing output, plays a significant role in SA's economy, with a GDP contribution comparable to that of mining and agriculture.

The 2022 Automotive Export Manual released by the Automotive Industry Export Council earlier this year also revealed that vehicle and automotive component exports increased by 18.1% in 2021 to comprise 12.5% of total SA exports.

Unfortunately, the industry has been hit hard by recent global and local events, including global supply chain disruptions and operational efficiencies at SA ports that are well below international standards, further worsened by riots and cyberattacks.

More recently the flooding in automotive-intensive KwaZulu-Natal and onerous load-shedding schedules resulted in the manufacturing production figures released for April 2022 showing a substantial decline of 7.8% year on year.

With most of these setbacks hopefully behind us, and the efforts being made to stabilise electricity supply and improve the situation at the ports, savvy automotive manufacturing firms should consider the top industry trends pinpointed in Deloitte’s 2022 Manufacturing Industry Outlook report.

With business agility critical for organisations to operate through unprecedented turbulence, the report identifies key strategies to drive competitiveness. These include embracing technology to create more connected, reliable, efficient and predictive processes; carefully reviewing cyberdefences and resilience in the event of cyberattacks; and closely monitoring the fast-evolving environmental, social and governance (ESG) landscape and adjusting operations accordingly.

Proactive approaches to these challenges will help automotive manufacturers mitigate setbacks while creating a competitive advantage.