WEBINAR | Get ahead of the pack: how your small business can do big things with tech

Since the advent of the global pandemic, companies in all industries have had to quickly change their business and marketing models to adjust to the digital age — and micro, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are no exception.

In a world where we’re all interconnected, you can get ahead of the pack by using technology to transform your SME.

Register now for a Business Day SME Matters panel discussion, hosted in partnership with Nedbank, when a panel of experts will highlight some of the best technology tools for small businesses.

These experts will unpack how you can use such tool to not only reach local and global customers, but gain valuable insight into them, manage digital payments, accelerate your SME's growth, and increase its profit margins.

Moderated by entrepreneur Mummy Mthembu-Fawkes, the panel will include:

Alan Shannon, small business services and private clients executive at Nedbank;

Terry Behan, executive head of design and group technology at Nedbank; and

Matsi Modise, founder and CEO of Furaha Afrika Holdings.

Event details: