PODCAST | The best ESG defence is a good offence

Dollar and bond yields edge higher on the likelihood of a further jump in global borrowing costs, including a possible 100 basis-point US rate hike next week
Mining companies and regulators have not responded to many warnings of a disaster waiting to happen
Deputy president says government is looking for ways to police the problem
Ward 12 of uMhlathuze municipality had been under the control of the ruling party since democracy in 1994
In line with guidance, company declares distribution of 12.97c a share
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Evan Pickworth speaks to Sarah McKenzie and Maria Philippides, partners at Webber Wentzel
Deal includes a 14% wage rise and greater freedom to chose medical cover, say rail unions
The two are Sevens winners with the SA squad that won two World Series titles
The extrovert exterior styling is mirrored inside the cabin with a bespoke instrument cluster, a racy leather-trimmed steering wheel and aluminium pedals with rubber inserts
In this edition of Business Law Focus, host Evan Pickworth speaks to partners at Webber Wentzel, Sarah McKenzie and Maria Philippides, about increasing public and regulatory scrutiny of the ESG claims being made by companies.
Recent litigation is a salient lesson in risks posed by those who make misleading claims. There has been no direct or explicit greenwashing litigation in SA or ESG-related enforcement action by SA regulators, but SA legal and regulatory laws create the platform and cater for the possibility of greenwashing claims and litigation.Join the conversation:
One of the principal ESG-related litigation risks faced by the financial sector is the potential for inaccurate or misleading ESG disclosures, including on climate change, or “Greenwashing”. Greenwashing is generally defined as unsubstantiated or misleading claims about an entity’s environmental performance, or selective disclosure or nondisclosure about the environmental or social effects of a company’s business practices.
In other jurisdictions there has been a surge of litigation in these categories, and sometimes the regulators themselves have taken action. Recent cases include Abrahams v Commonwealth Bank of Australia, where shareholders of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia filed a complaint in 2017 against the bank for investing in coal mines; SEC v Vale, in which the SEC has charged Vale, a publicly traded Brazilian mining company, for committing securities fraud by intentionally concealing that its Brumadinho dam might collapse, and that the flow from the dam would cause significant environmental damage; and SEC v BNY Mellon, where the SEC has charged BNY Mellon, an investment adviser, for omitting or making misleading statements about the ESG investment considerations of its managed mutual funds.
Officers, directors and fund managers should focus on ensuring that ESG-related disclosures are accurate and developing robust policies and procedures to evaluate ESG-related issues.
The following recommendations could help to mitigate these risks:
• Ensuring that governance and oversight committees focused on ESG-related topics work closely with directors and officers so that management and operational personnel remain well-informed about how these topics impact corporate decision-making.
• Financial institutions should: (i) make every attempt not to over-claim climate actions the company is taking towards net-zero (or other) commitments; and (ii) review ESG disclosures with marketing, scientific and legal teams to avoid publishing potentially misleading information.
Like all claims based on misrepresentation, the truth is the best defence. If a company can support concrete statements with concrete sustainability efforts and firm data, it is more likely to be able to neutralise and defend potential greenwashing claims.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Law Focus
PODCAST | The best ESG defence is a good offence
Evan Pickworth speaks to Sarah McKenzie and Maria Philippides, partners at Webber Wentzel
In this edition of Business Law Focus, host Evan Pickworth speaks to partners at Webber Wentzel, Sarah McKenzie and Maria Philippides, about increasing public and regulatory scrutiny of the ESG claims being made by companies.
Recent litigation is a salient lesson in risks posed by those who make misleading claims. There has been no direct or explicit greenwashing litigation in SA or ESG-related enforcement action by SA regulators, but SA legal and regulatory laws create the platform and cater for the possibility of greenwashing claims and litigation.
Join the conversation:
One of the principal ESG-related litigation risks faced by the financial sector is the potential for inaccurate or misleading ESG disclosures, including on climate change, or “Greenwashing”. Greenwashing is generally defined as unsubstantiated or misleading claims about an entity’s environmental performance, or selective disclosure or nondisclosure about the environmental or social effects of a company’s business practices.
In other jurisdictions there has been a surge of litigation in these categories, and sometimes the regulators themselves have taken action. Recent cases include Abrahams v Commonwealth Bank of Australia, where shareholders of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia filed a complaint in 2017 against the bank for investing in coal mines; SEC v Vale, in which the SEC has charged Vale, a publicly traded Brazilian mining company, for committing securities fraud by intentionally concealing that its Brumadinho dam might collapse, and that the flow from the dam would cause significant environmental damage; and SEC v BNY Mellon, where the SEC has charged BNY Mellon, an investment adviser, for omitting or making misleading statements about the ESG investment considerations of its managed mutual funds.
Officers, directors and fund managers should focus on ensuring that ESG-related disclosures are accurate and developing robust policies and procedures to evaluate ESG-related issues.
The following recommendations could help to mitigate these risks:
• Ensuring that governance and oversight committees focused on ESG-related topics work closely with directors and officers so that management and operational personnel remain well-informed about how these topics impact corporate decision-making.
• Financial institutions should: (i) make every attempt not to over-claim climate actions the company is taking towards net-zero (or other) commitments; and (ii) review ESG disclosures with marketing, scientific and legal teams to avoid publishing potentially misleading information.
Like all claims based on misrepresentation, the truth is the best defence. If a company can support concrete statements with concrete sustainability efforts and firm data, it is more likely to be able to neutralise and defend potential greenwashing claims.
Why being sad is good for ESG
Fund managers defend holdings of Russian ‘carbon bombs’
New ESG bonds to help investors detect greenwashing
GRAY MAGUIRE: Steps are being taken to reduce risk of greenwashing
Japan to get tough on greenwashing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.