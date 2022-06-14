Opinion / Columnists GRAY MAGUIRE: Steps are being taken to reduce risk of greenwashing JSE has launched its Sustainability & Climate Disclosure Guidance documents to guide listed firms on best practice ESG disclosure B L Premium

The last few weeks has seen a wave of pushback from highly placed business leaders against environmental, social & governance (ESG) reporting. This hit a crescendo last week when the Financial Mail published a lengthy report that asked: “Can this nascent concept, already mangled by over-eager marketing graduates, be rescued?” (“How marketing departments hijacked ESG (../../../fm/features/cover-story/2022-06-09-greenwashed-how-marketing-departments-hijacked-esg/)”, June 9).

Much of this critique revolves around two key issues: the composition of ESG funds, and the veracity of company level ESG claims. Or more pointedly, who says what is good or bad in ESG terms? How do we know ESG performance is actually making a difference? ..