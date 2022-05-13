×

Business

FREE | Read the May 2022 edition of Business Law & Tax

Russia takes the low road on IP infringements, Competition Act comes roaring back, ESG front and centre for lenders, and much more

13 May 2022 - 14:36
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/PRATHAN CHORRUANGSAK
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/PRATHAN CHORRUANGSAK

As several top international law firms have left Russia as a result of its unprovoked war with Ukraine, there have been ramifications for intellectual property (IP). Russia and its companies have taken steps against those foreign companies it deems to be acting against the country's interests, with moves to remove IP rights protection.

Locally, companies in consumer goods and the retail sector are being scrutinised by competition authorities as the price volatility of essential food items in SA comes under the spotlight. Also, while the worst of the pandemic might be over, if you don’t follow any of the proper procedures in relation to the management of Covid-19 in the workplace you could face a fine or imprisonment.

On the investment front, SA should be using all of the tools available in its arsenal to encourage investment, and tax incentives may be an effective tool to do so, in particular with reference to the exploratory prospecting phase of mining. Adopting the flow-through model used in Canada is likely to stimulate socioeconomic benefits with employment and business opportunities generated for rural communities.

We also look at the state of SA's copyright legislation, and what a carbon tax means for financial firms. These stories and many more can be found in June's edition.

 

READ PREVIOUS EDITIONS:

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.