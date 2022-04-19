FREE | Read the April 2022 edition of Business Law & Tax

A bill and policy published by the employment & labour minister aims to limit the extent to which employers who are operating in SA can employ foreign nationals in possession of a valid work visa, and imposes stricter obligations on an employer engaging foreign workers.

Business Day Law & Tax editor Evan Pickworth interviews Michael Foundethakis, recently appointed chair of the Africa steering committee at global law firm Baker McKenzie, and we look at how SA firms had better prepare for EU laws as the bloc’s ESG directive will require companies to provide data on products and supply chains. We also see how Africa has the potential for these ESG-aligned projects — it just needs to start adopting the metrics.

In other developments, the courts have confirmed the invalidity of BEE criteria, and regulatory uncertainty also abounds in the procurement space after the recent Constitutional Court judgment upholding the decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal to invalidate the 2017 Preferential Procurement Regulations.

All these stories and much more in April's edition.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):