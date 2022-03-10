FREE | Read the March 2022 edition of Business Law & Tax

We look at how SA’s 2022 budget may have provided much-needed relief for cash-strapped consumers, but significant structural threats and a dwindling corporate tax base remain key risks.

We look at merger and acquisition activity and how the pandemic has affected the appetite for these. A source code case tackles the digital divide as a US body launches a legal challenge against Vizio, a TV manufacturer, for failing to provide the source code for the software in its smart TV, which may have implications for other software developers.

As nonfungible tokens (NFTs) take off, the boundaries of intellectual property are being challenged by the creative use of things, raising questions about how trademark protections for real-world items will be enforced in the digital realm.

The SA Revenue Service has released a new draft note for comment that will help to clarify issues around intragroup loans, but several key issues still need to be addressed.

All these stories and much more in March's edition.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):