FREE | Read the February 2022 edition of Business Law & Tax

We look at groundbreaking trademark cases, why it's a bad idea to help with dodgy UIF claims, and how Covid has led to private equity opportunities

14 February 2022 - 12:25
Two recent trademark cases around fast food in the Netherlands and in the UK cover a great deal of trademark law in what turned out to be landmark decisions.

Law & Tax editor Evan Pickworth discusses with experts the ins and outs of mandatory vaccination policies for the workplace, we analyse the confusion over the Popi and Pai acts, and learn how SA to all intents and purposes has not yet implemented the cross-border insolvency law which it sponsored in 1997 and signed in 2000.

We look at how the emphasis is shifting to the human rights obligations of businesses, with environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations becoming increasingly relevant, with a likely move to binding legislation in the offing and, additionally, how ESG requirements might affect trade with the EU, while cybercrimes finally move onto the radar with new SA legislation having been enacted to nail these kinds of criminals.

African trade and investment opportunities loom large in 2022. Read about the 10 reasons for optimism on this front, and much more, in the February issue. 

 

Browse through the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

Also listen to our Business Law Focus podcast hosted by Evan Pickworth:

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.