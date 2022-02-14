FREE | Read the February 2022 edition of Business Law & Tax

Two recent trademark cases around fast food in the Netherlands and in the UK cover a great deal of trademark law in what turned out to be landmark decisions.

Law & Tax editor Evan Pickworth discusses with experts the ins and outs of mandatory vaccination policies for the workplace, we analyse the confusion over the Popi and Pai acts, and learn how SA to all intents and purposes has not yet implemented the cross-border insolvency law which it sponsored in 1997 and signed in 2000.

We look at how the emphasis is shifting to the human rights obligations of businesses, with environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations becoming increasingly relevant, with a likely move to binding legislation in the offing and, additionally, how ESG requirements might affect trade with the EU, while cybercrimes finally move onto the radar with new SA legislation having been enacted to nail these kinds of criminals.

African trade and investment opportunities loom large in 2022. Read about the 10 reasons for optimism on this front, and much more, in the February issue.

