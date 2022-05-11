Indaba puts energy, ESG and economies in the spotlight

The 2022 Investing in African Mining Indaba, being held in Cape Town, is seeing more than 6,500 industry leaders, experts, stakeholders and luminaries attending the live in-person event, together with senior government officials and heads of state, including Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

The conference is driving the next evolution in African mining by encouraging discussions to promote new strategies and deal-making to fund an industry-wide transformation through a just energy transition and broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives that support economic growth and community empowerment. Mining executives rank ESG as one of the top three risks/opportunities facing their business over the next 12 months.

Early-stage innovations focused on building sustainable post-mining economies are also a main point of discussion.

