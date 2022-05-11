×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Indaba puts energy, ESG and economies in the spotlight

Current mining event, which ends on May 12, is hosting a diverse in-person programme

11 May 2022 - 09:53

The 2022 Investing in African Mining Indaba, being held in Cape Town, is seeing more than 6,500 industry leaders, experts, stakeholders and luminaries attending the live in-person event, together with senior government officials and heads of state, including Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

The conference is driving the next evolution in African mining by encouraging discussions to promote new strategies and deal-making to fund an industry-wide transformation through a just energy transition and broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives that support economic growth and community empowerment. Mining executives rank ESG as one of the top three risks/opportunities facing their business over the next 12 months.

Early-stage innovations focused on building sustainable post-mining economies are also a main point of discussion.

 

Browse the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

Cutting red tape will set free 84% more mining investment, Indaba told

Miners are prepared to increase investment in projects by 84% once dysfunction plaguing mining permits, railways and ports is addressed
National
23 hours ago

Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith backs SA’s attractiveness for mining

CEO of leading global gold miner says despite challenges related to power cuts and transport infrastructure SA still offers many advantages
Economy
1 day ago

SA’s climate ambitions will cost mining sector, says Minerals Council

An executive from the organisation says ‘too-high’ carbon taxes will hurt competitiveness
Companies
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST | Why it’s urgent to rethink data ...
Business
2.
PODCAST | New code a timely move to stop ...
Business
3.
Understanding the new UK immigration routes for ...
Business
4.
Young software developers get career boost via ...
Business
5.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.