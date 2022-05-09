Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith backs SA’s attractiveness for mining
SA not ‘at the bottom of the pile’ for mining investment, says Griffith
09 May 2022 - 23:59
The CEO of one of the largest gold mining companies in the world has defended SA’s attractiveness as a destination for mining investment after an influential global survey earlier this year ranked investor enthusiasm for the country’s mining sector as among the worst across the globe.
SA is still one of the easiest countries in Africa to invest in for mining companies, said Chris Griffith, the CEO of JSE-listed Gold Fields, which owns nine mines in SA, Ghana, Australia, Peru and Chile...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now