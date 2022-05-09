Economy Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith backs SA’s attractiveness for mining SA not ‘at the bottom of the pile’ for mining investment, says Griffith B L Premium

The CEO of one of the largest gold mining companies in the world has defended SA’s attractiveness as a destination for mining investment after an influential global survey earlier this year ranked investor enthusiasm for the country’s mining sector as among the worst across the globe.

SA is still one of the easiest countries in Africa to invest in for mining companies, said Chris Griffith, the CEO of JSE-listed Gold Fields, which owns nine mines in SA, Ghana, Australia, Peru and Chile...