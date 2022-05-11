Datatec flags profit surge amid buoyant ICT demand

ICT group Datatec has flagged a more than eightfold rise in profits for its year to end-February, citing strong demand for networking, security and cloud infrastructure.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to be between 15.5 US cents and 16.5c in the year to end-February, the group said in a trading statement, from 1.8c previously, an increase of as much as 816%.

Valued at R8.3bn on the JSE, Datatec is one of the JSE’s largest information and communications technology (ICT) services companies. Its update on Wednesday implies headline earnings, the main profit measure in SA that excludes one-off items, of as much as $38.5m (R575.7m), about triple its pre-pandemic levels.

Datatec, whose operations span more than 50 countries, has two main divisions: managed services provider Logicalis; and Westcon International (WI), which distributes security and networking technology products.

The group, like other ICT firms, has reported benefits from the pandemic-era remote working trend, which has also forced many companies to rethink their digital infrastructure requirements.

Datatec said on Wednesday that it is still dealing with the effects of the global semiconductor chip shortage, which has led to its closing backlog (sales orders waiting to be fulfilled) growing significantly.

Datatec’s shares fell 2.95% to R37.15 as the JSE opened on Wednesday, putting it on track for its worst day in almost a month. The shares have fallen about 3.5% so far in 2022, and have risen almost 12% since the start of 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za