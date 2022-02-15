From start-ups to scale-ups: MultiChoice Accelerator Programme gives small businesses a huge boost

Entrepreneurial start-ups are regarded as being key to alleviating SA’s sky-high unemployment challenges as well as developing the country’s economy.

Recognising just how critical small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) are to the economy, the MultiChoice Group created a platform to help grow start-up businesses.

The MultiChoice Accelerator Programme, the brainchild of the MultiChoice Group in collaboration with the trade, industry and competition department, Galelo Africa and Companies Creating Change (C3), is aimed at helping SMMEs unlock business opportunities.

The programme, which is part of the MultiChoice Innovation Fund which supports the growth and development of SMMEs in SA, kicked off in September 2021 with 20 local start-ups receiving training and assistance to grow their businesses to take them to the next level.

From this initial group of 20 start-ups, six were selected for the shortlist. Shortlisted start-ups were given the opportunity to present their business ideas to a panel of global investors at Expo 2020 Dubai, a leading international trade show which runs until March 2022.

Swypa Delivery and Wetility were two of the shortlisted start-ups. Both companies agree that participating in the MultiChoice Accelerator Programme has been very beneficial and has helped catapult them to the next stage of growth.

Swypa Delivery offers township-based businesses the opportunity to reach a larger market though its app-based delivery platform. Established in Thembisa in 2019, the company saw rapid growth during the Covid-19 pandemic. It currently services more than 40 local businesses and has expanded its offering to informal food traders.