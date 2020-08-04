What CFOs need to know: finance is becoming data driven and strategic

SA CFOs and senior finance professionals recognise that the world is changing, with a heady mix of technological and social forces changing the rules of business in this digital era.

Covid-19 adds more complexity to the mix, putting companies under financial pressure and simultaneously serving as an accelerator for digital transformation.

So how do you survive and thrive in this new world?

It starts with looking at the three broader trends driving the corporate finance function:

the digitisation of the finance industry;

more demand for strategic decision-making; and

a younger workforce with new priorities.

Digitising finance

As a CFO or senior finance professional, you’re always looking for ways to improve your department’s efficiency so you can serve the business better; data-driven insights and automation are fantastic ways to achieve this. Automation is a reliable way of improving the quality of financial data, which can increase the productivity of your financial and accounting team members.

The benefits of automation include:

minimising manual intervention in financial operations and other accounting-related tasks, such as ledger entry and reconciliations;

auto-population, using data from ERP and other systems;

reducing the potential for human error;

faster turnaround times; and

improving the use of staff time, thanks to a reduction in manual processes.

With automation, it’s now possible to aggregate a vast amount of data to unlock insights. With data-driven insights, CFOs and senior finance professionals are better equipped to be a strategic adviser for their business, focusing on generating value for their organisations. It’s also a good idea to identify which metrics you could track in real time, as this improves the data quality and gives greater visibility into the business.

Building a culture of automation can increase your productivity thanks to fewer manual processes and errors, and faster processing times. Automation encourages quicker enterprise-wide decision-making while improving regulatory compliance and ensuring accurate financial statements.

More demand for strategic decision-making

Finance decisionmakers are seeing their role transforming from number crunchers to business strategists. As a finance leader, you now have a new mandate — to move beyond the traditional role where you measure past performance to leading your business as a gatekeeper of data and analytics.

The insights this provides will help create a vision for the future of the business, which you can then start to plan and forecast for. The CEO may expect you to guide the business through an uncertain future, to provide strategic direction on digital spending, managing risk, imposing governance and responding to regulatory change.

It’s your opportunity to take the lead in digital transformation, redefining the finance function to play a more significant role in data governance, data flow, cybersecurity and other business priorities.

A younger workforce with new priorities

According to Stats SA, young people (aged 18—34) constitute almost a third of the population (18-million) in SA. With millennials taking up more senior roles in enterprises and more members of GenZ moving into the workforce, new technology priorities are starting to emerge.

There is a divide between senior accountants and new breed accountants who use technology to automate basic number crunching and admin tasks. Most new-breed accountants will have implemented cloud-based technology three to four years ago, while the others will have only acquired cloud-based systems in the past two years.