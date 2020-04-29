Chivas Regal’s ‘Business Unusual’ project inspires SMEs as lockdown continues

Whisky brand Chivas Regal is taking lockdown difficulties faced by small businesses to heart with the launch of "Business Unusual" — a digitally led campaign designed to offer much-needed support for small business owners and entrepreneurs over this difficult time.

A Stats SA survey has revealed that 42.2% of the countries’ businesses reported that they’ve run out of financial resources to see them through the extended lockdown period. A further four out of 10 small businesses are facing the reality that they may not be able to reopen their doors post lockdown. There’s a dire need for support and advice for business survival. Chivas Regal is stepping in to provide both.

Senior brand manager at Chivas Regal Blue Masoka says: “There are countless businesses struggling to keep afloat with business owners and entrepreneurs concerned about how they are going to bounce back from this.

“The idea behind ‘Business Unusual’ is to inspire them with stories from industry leaders who have been through this and brought their business back from the brink of failure. These stories will be told from the homes of these industry leaders in true lockdown fashion.”

The Chivas "Business Unusual" Instagram Live TV series, which runs over the next five weeks, will be hosted by seasoned entrepreneur and media personality Andile Khumalo. Various industry thought leaders will share their origin stories, business adventures and insights into how to survive as a business during the current Covid-19 context.