Markets

JSE could extend gains on Wednesday ahead of Fed decision

Asian markets are firmer on Wednesday morning, with sentiment lifted by the expectation of central bank largesse

29 April 2020 - 07:24 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE could take its lead from firmer Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with equities finding support from policy announcements by global central banks this week.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) committed to unlimited bond purchases on Monday, while all eyes are on the US Federal Reserve policy announcement later, when details on its policy barrage are expected.

The Fed is expected to send a message, in unambiguous terms, that extraordinary policy settings will remain in place for as long as it takes, AxiCorp chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.

However, the concern about second wave of coronavirus infections, dismal economic data, and disappointing corporate earnings reports is weighing on sentiment, said Innes.

The Fed is likely to keep interest rates unchanged, but the market will be watching for the pace of asset purchases, as well as comments regarding how long interest rates will be kept near zero, said BK Asset Management MD for foreign exchange strategy Kathy Lien in a note. There is no doubt the Fed will say that it does not plan to raise interest rates any time soon, said Lien.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was up 0.47% while the Hang Seng had risen 0.27%.

Gold was up 0.21% to $1,710.34/oz while platinum had risen 0.24% to $772.40. Brent crude was up 0.53% to $21.04 a barrel.

The rand was up 0.21% to R18.55/$, putting it on track for its fourth consecutive session of gains.

There is little on the local corporate or economic calendar on Wednesday, with focus instead on global events. The Fed’s policy announcement is expected at 8pm SA time.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at best level in seven weeks on easing of lockdown

Countries such as Saudi Arabia and New Zealand have relaxed lockdown measures and lifted restrictions on movement
Markets
16 hours ago

Market data — April 28 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
11 hours ago

JSE firms as investors welcome easing lockdown restrictions

The all share and top 40 were both up in morning trade
Markets
22 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand strength may prove short-lived with bond ...
Markets
2.
Oil price slide continues
Markets
3.
JSE could extend gains on Wednesday ahead of Fed ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at best level in seven ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — MTN and Prosus
Markets

Related Articles

Oil plunges again with supply cuts still not big enough

Markets

Oil carnage drags petrocurrencies down, as markets look to Fed

Markets

Rand strength may prove short-lived with bond index exit imminent

Markets

Falling Asian shares wipe out earlier gains

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.