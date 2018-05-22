Ramaphosa to address SA’s biggest board meeting, The Directors Event

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at this year's edition of The Directors Event, taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre on June 8 2018.

Dr Jabu Mabuza, chairman of Business Leadership South Africa, will deliver this year’s Chairman’s Report.

Now in its fourth year, The Directors Event invites industry leaders to debate three issues of national importance and discuss solutions in a public forum, moderated by highly respected media personalities.

Youth employment, entrepreneurship, the use of technology to promote inclusive growth, and our political economy will be hot topics on this year’s highly focused discussion programme, which attracts participation from the country’s most prominent business and government leaders – and an audience of 300 “board member” delegates.

“We are honoured to have President Ramaphosa address this important gathering of some of the top minds in South Africa,” says Bongani Siqoko, editor of the Sunday Times.

“We invited him as a response to the call he made during his maiden state of the nation address earlier this year, calling on all South Africans, in their small corners, to help develop this country. We believe, strongly, that corporate South Africa has a massive role to play and we are very excited that everyone seems to have accepted President Ramaphosa’s 'Thuma Mina' call.”