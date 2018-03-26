Business

COMPANIES ACT

How businesses are at sea over Companies Act obligations

New findings show that 56.5% of South African business owners and directors have failed to grasp their duties according to the law

26 March 2018 - 05:57 Roxanne Henderson
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

More than half of South African business owners and directors have, by their own admission, failed to grasp their duties as set out in the new Companies Act.

This is according to a study launched by Sanlam subsidiary SHA Specialist Underwriters.

The Annual Specialist Risk Review interviewed 200 local business leaders.

The findings show that 56.5% of South African business owners and directors do not have a clear understanding of what their obligations are under the Companies Act.

But this lack of comprehension is not limited to the Companies Act, with the review finding that overall South African businesses showed limited understanding of their obligations under other key pieces of legislation as well.

As awareness and activism from business stakeholders grows on the back of corporate scandals such as Steinhoff’s accounting woes and Tiger Brands’s alleged ties to the national listeriosis outbreak, company directors are under more intense scrutiny.

Consequently, directors’ and officers’ insurance, which paid defensive costs and possibly a sanction should a director be sued or charged in his or her personal capacity, was becoming a more active space for niche insurers, said Gareth Beaver, the CEO of SHA.

hendersonr@sundaytimes.co.za

ROB ROSE: Dirt on the white collar

Why do rich business executives, such as Markus Jooste of Steinhoff, cut corners and cost societies billions in criminal acts of greed?
Opinion
4 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Steinhoff investors voted to absolve directors of liability

The group’s annual report warns: ‘Information can no longer be relied on’
Companies
11 days ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Pravin Gordhan has a tougher job than the national soccer coach

The minister will be inundated with advice on fixing SA's ailing state-owned enterprises. What is most needed is for the political meddling to stop
Opinion
20 days ago

CARMEL RICKARD: Laying down the law on business rescue

Recent rulings on contracts and obligations have given business rescue practitioners more clarity on what SA’s legislation actually allows for
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
How businesses are at sea over Companies Act ...
Business
2.
Credit rating reprieve opportunity to address ...
Business
3.
SA argues for exemption from Trump’s steel and ...
Business
4.
China retaliates in trade war, but asks Trump to ...
Business

Related Articles

ROB ROSE: Dirt on the white collar
Opinion / Editor's Note

CARMEL RICKARD: Laying down the law on business rescue
Opinion / In Good Faith

ANN CROTTY: Time to act on Companies Act
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.