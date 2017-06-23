How revisions to Financial Sector Code offers black business a R120bn windfall

"The black business growth fund has specific rules meant to target investing directly into black-owned businesses," said Polo Leteka, who is one of the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals’ representatives to the Financial Sector Charter Council.

"[It] ensures that we build a strong pipeline of black senior professionals, as the intention is that such monies are managed by black professionals either within the banks and insurance companies or it gets allocated to be managed by third-party black fund managers."

Representatives to the council said that the proposed amendments had been agreed on, but were yet to be finalised or gazetted by Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies.

Leteka said about R25bn in the revised code would go towards covering shortfalls in the value that should have been created through black economic empowerment transactions in the sector.

These had either matured too early to deliver the desired value for participants, or had been bogged down with debt, which had to be paid to funders on the maturity of the deal.

Leteka said the fund was meant to replace the contentious "once empowered, always empowered" principle by rather directing shortfalls in meeting ownership targets towards direct investments in black-owned businesses.

FirstRand’s Patsy Stone said it was envisaged that under the new code financial services firms could do empowerment financing deals in lieu of ownership, using it as an equity equivalent.

"It can’t be done in both elements," said Stone. "For local banks it is likely to be financed within the empowerment financing scorecard."