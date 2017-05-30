Black entrepreneurs need to own real assets — not shares
Black entrepreneurs need to start owning real assets and not just shares in enterprises they did not establish, according to Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies.
Davies, speaking at a launch ceremony in Hammanskraal‚ north of Tshwane‚ said that radical economic transformation is about "bringing fundamental change in the structure of our economy‚ as well as patterns of ownership‚ participation and management in favour of the majority of people of the country".
He spoke as the department launches the revitalised Babelegi Industrial Park in Hammanskraal. Davies said industrialisation is key to the transformation of the economy. His department is championing the Black Industrialists Programme.
This project entails taking a number of people on a "serious test to make sure that they [become] real industrialists"‚ said Davies. "We’re in the process of going around the country and showcasing some of these [industrialists]."
The overall goal is to ensure black entrepreneurs own their companies and assets. This is in contrast to black economic empowerment‚ which has seen a group of blacks acquiring shares in companies.
Davies’s vision is an economy that will see black people "actually becoming real industrialists‚ becoming owners of manufacturing businesses‚ not just people who are shareholders in someone else’s companies". They would "not just [be] trading shares in one or another venture‚ but actually deploying their own risk‚ their own involvement, and their own personal enthusiasm and hard work."
"That’s the only way we’re going to develop. That’s the only way we’re going to reach the goals of becoming a developed country in which we tackle, head on, the scourges of poverty‚ inequality and unemployment."
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.