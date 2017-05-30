Black entrepreneurs need to start owning real assets and not just shares in enterprises they did not establish, according to Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies.

Davies, speaking at a launch ceremony in Hammanskraal‚ north of Tshwane‚ said that radical economic transformation is about "bringing fundamental change in the structure of our economy‚ as well as patterns of ownership‚ participation and management in favour of the majority of people of the country".

He spoke as the department launches the revitalised Babelegi Industrial Park in Hammanskraal. Davies said industrialisation is key to the transformation of the economy. His department is championing the Black Industrialists Programme.

This project entails taking a number of people on a "serious test to make sure that they [become] real industrialists"‚ said Davies. "We’re in the process of going around the country and showcasing some of these [industrialists]."