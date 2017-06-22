BUSINESS DAY TV: ‘One cannot behave in the same way the apartheid government did’
Mining lawyer Jacinto Rocha discusses whether the mining industry is likely to be successful in opposing the new Mining Charter
BUSINESS DAY TV: Reaction continues to pour in around the new Mining Charter which was gazetted by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane last Thursday. The latest is from Moody’s, which says it places the credit rating of a number of mining companies at risk.
But does the Charter pass constitutional muster, and is it likely to be enacted in its current form? Jacinto Rocha, a mining lawyer who was involved in the drafting of the original empowerment charter for the industry, joins us now in the News Leader studio.
Jacinto, as we’ve just said, the Mining Charter has come under much scrutiny to the extent that we have the Chamber of Mines taking the issue to court. You were principal drafter of the MPRDA (The Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act) and, of course, a contributor to the original Mining Charter. Does the revised work warrant all the scepticism, and how far off-track have things gotten?
JACINTO ROCHA: For one to understand the noise around the new Charter, one has to understand the structure of SA. SA is a constitutional democracy and there are certain values that we hold dear. One of them is that ministers exercise powers they are authorised to. Two, SA holds very dear the principle for non-racialism. Three, transformation is key but it has to be within the context of the Constitution.
Now, if one looks at the reviewed Charter, the first question that one would ask is, procedurally, was it done in terms of the law. For example, if one looks at the MPRDA Section 100, it says, the minister must develop a broad-based socio-economic empowerment charter within six months from the date on which the Act came into effect.
Now, as far as I know there is the original Act that came into effect in 2004 and there is the Amendment Act that came into effect in June 2013. Both of them have a similar requirement — that a Mining Charter must be developed within six months. It is now four years, 13 years after this period, and the question is, what is this document that we have in front of us? If we were to look even at the Charter that was released for public comment last year, 2016, the question is, is the 2017 the same as the one that was published in April last year? If not, did they follow that process for consultation?
Also, in addition to that, because the Charter itself says it is aligned to the Broad-Based Black Empowerment Act ... that Act stipulates the process that it has to follow for consultation and for charters to be gazetted. Did it follow that process?
So this is procedurally around which there are questions. Now when it comes to substance, [do] the means employed to achieve the objectives stipulated in the Charter lead to achieving those objectives, in other words, the question around the rationale of the Charter comes to the fore. And as lawyers, one would question that. For example, the Charter says, historical BEE transactions are recognised until, let’s say, 14 June this year, but after that they are not. There is the issue of retrospective effect applicability of the reviewed Charter to the existing, approved by government transactions. There are issues around whether the Charter doesn’t have racist provisions.
BDTV: Does this effectively, then, split the mining industry into two? Rules on black ownership for new mining rights holders versus those with existing rights?
JR: It doesn’t even split, it confuses and I’m saying it confuses because ... let’s carry on with the example of the prospecting rights. It says new prospecting rights will only be granted to holders who are 50+1 BEE. But the same Charter then says when it relates to new mining rights, the threshold then comes to 30%. But it also says black people can only sell shares to other black persons.
Now the question is, if in the beginning you have 50+1 for prospecting, geologists know that you move from prospecting into mining, so as you move into mining, the threshold lowers to 30%. But then in the process of going down to 30%, the same Charter says — but by the way remember you, as a black person, you must sell your shares to another black person. So how does the 30% new mining right come about?
BDTV: The Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has already said this should be sent back to the drawing board and negotiation should resume between the department and the industry. Do you think that’s where its headed at this point?
JR: One, it shouldn’t even have been drafted in the first place. Two, the deputy president is correct. One cannot behave or conduct oneself in the same manner the apartheid government behaved. This is a constitutional democracy that abhors racism and we cannot pretend that in the context of transformation we resurrect principles that we have thrown out.
BDTV: So, as it stands right now, is this a legally binding document … not yet?
JR: It is not. It is not because ,as I started by saying, there was a timeframe within which a charter had to be developed. The least they could have done is to amend the original Charter, not to repeal it. Unfortunately, one needs also to understand that the executive does not have the authority to pass legislation. Their role is to develop policy.
BDTV: But there is an MPRDA Amendment Bill underway at the moment. Is that likely to be passed this year though? Would that make provisions for the minister to change the laws?
JR: Even if it does, you cannot pass retrospectively so they have to deal with it in future, not saying, now we have made a mistake lets cater for the reviewed Mining Charter. It cannot be, this is not how the legal system in SA operates.
Please login or register to comment.