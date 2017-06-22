BUSINESS DAY TV: ‘One cannot behave in the same way the apartheid government did’

BUSINESS DAY TV: Reaction continues to pour in around the new Mining Charter which was gazetted by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane last Thursday. The latest is from Moody’s, which says it places the credit rating of a number of mining companies at risk.

But does the Charter pass constitutional muster, and is it likely to be enacted in its current form? Jacinto Rocha, a mining lawyer who was involved in the drafting of the original empowerment charter for the industry, joins us now in the News Leader studio.

Jacinto, as we’ve just said, the Mining Charter has come under much scrutiny to the extent that we have the Chamber of Mines taking the issue to court. You were principal drafter of the MPRDA (The Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act) and, of course, a contributor to the original Mining Charter. Does the revised work warrant all the scepticism, and how far off-track have things gotten?

JACINTO ROCHA: For one to understand the noise around the new Charter, one has to understand the structure of SA. SA is a constitutional democracy and there are certain values that we hold dear. One of them is that ministers exercise powers they are authorised to. Two, SA holds very dear the principle for non-racialism. Three, transformation is key but it has to be within the context of the Constitution.

Now, if one looks at the reviewed Charter, the first question that one would ask is, procedurally, was it done in terms of the law. For example, if one looks at the MPRDA Section 100, it says, the minister must develop a broad-based socio-economic empowerment charter within six months from the date on which the Act came into effect.

Now, as far as I know there is the original Act that came into effect in 2004 and there is the Amendment Act that came into effect in June 2013. Both of them have a similar requirement — that a Mining Charter must be developed within six months. It is now four years, 13 years after this period, and the question is, what is this document that we have in front of us? If we were to look even at the Charter that was released for public comment last year, 2016, the question is, is the 2017 the same as the one that was published in April last year? If not, did they follow that process for consultation?

Also, in addition to that, because the Charter itself says it is aligned to the Broad-Based Black Empowerment Act ... that Act stipulates the process that it has to follow for consultation and for charters to be gazetted. Did it follow that process?

So this is procedurally around which there are questions. Now when it comes to substance, [do] the means employed to achieve the objectives stipulated in the Charter lead to achieving those objectives, in other words, the question around the rationale of the Charter comes to the fore. And as lawyers, one would question that. For example, the Charter says, historical BEE transactions are recognised until, let’s say, 14 June this year, but after that they are not. There is the issue of retrospective effect applicability of the reviewed Charter to the existing, approved by government transactions. There are issues around whether the Charter doesn’t have racist provisions.