Slow transformation cause of huge dissatisfaction, says Zweli Mkhize
Dissatisfaction over the slow pace of transformation is costly to the ANC, party treasurer general Zweli Mkhize has said.
Mkhize says business had to understand that the terminology behind radical economic transformation was an "instruction" to the ANC from its branches when it adopted the policy in Mangaung.
The battle in the ANC is currently linked to the details around radical economic transformation, a narrative co-opted by the controversial Gupta family to justify their alleged looting of the state through their UK-based PR company Bell Pottinger.
The "noise" linked to Bell Pottinger and the Guptas should be ignored as this did not represent the ANC’s policy position, Mkhize said, and that a business should join the ANC in helping you speed up the pace of transformation.
"When we took this position, state capture did not exist… Bell Pottinger had nothing to do with this," he said.
Mkhize said business and politicians should not "lose each other" in the rhetoric and in those who are chanting populist slogans but work together to deal with the triple challenges in society. This should be done "within the current legal framework".
"The issue of unemployment, poverty and inequality is very serious for us, 23 years on we still have huge amounts of dissatisfaction," Mkhize said.
He met around 12 CEOs from the financial sector on Tuesday who agreed to discussions around transforming the sector.
CEOs had raised concerns over the state of the economy, the recent downgrade to junk status, policy uncertainty including the mining charter, state capture and corruption.
"Confidence levels are very low," he said.
He said business was assured that the ANC was serious about dealing with corruption and state capture but it also told business leaders that the country needed "inclusive growth" and that young professionals in their own sector felt marginalised.
To this end, business agreed to discuss the transformation of the financial sector in a summit to take place later this year.
Another meeting would take place with CEOs next Thursday to take forward decisions on the summit.
Mkhize said there was never a Codes on economic issues and engagement was key between those who control different sectors and those who felt marginalised by it.
