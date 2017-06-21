Slow transformation cause of huge dissatisfaction, says Zweli Mkhize

Dissatisfaction over the slow pace of transformation is costly to the ANC, party treasurer general Zweli Mkhize has said.

Mkhize says business had to understand that the terminology behind radical economic transformation was an "instruction" to the ANC from its branches when it adopted the policy in Mangaung.

The battle in the ANC is currently linked to the details around radical economic transformation, a narrative co-opted by the controversial Gupta family to justify their alleged looting of the state through their UK-based PR company Bell Pottinger.

The "noise" linked to Bell Pottinger and the Guptas should be ignored as this did not represent the ANC’s policy position, Mkhize said, and that a business should join the ANC in helping you speed up the pace of transformation.

"When we took this position, state capture did not exist… Bell Pottinger had nothing to do with this," he said.

Mkhize said business and politicians should not "lose each other" in the rhetoric and in those who are chanting populist slogans but work together to deal with the triple challenges in society. This should be done "within the current legal framework".