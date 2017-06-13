Empowerment buy-in set way lower than expected

Where there are multiple entities or parties involved in a transaction they will have a collective responsibility to register the transaction with the commission, which will prescribe the registration documents.

According to previously published regulations to the B-BBEE Act, the registration of a new B-BBEE transaction with the commission must occur within 15 business days of its conclusion. If approved, the commission must issue a certificate of registration within 10 days of the application, following which there will be a 90-day period in which the commission can assess the adherence of the transaction to the B-BBEE Act. The commission can raise concerns with the parties involved, who are advised to seek the commission’s input prior to concluding their transaction.

Bravura head of corporate finance Soria Hay noted that the manner in which the threshold was calculated was significantly different from what was initially announced at the end of 2016.

"The threshold itself is lower than the R100m that was initially expected, but the manner in which it is calculated has been improved considerably. Previously, it was announced that a major B-BBEE ownership transaction would be a transaction which equals or exceeds R100m, calculated by either combining the annual turnover of both entities or their asset value. This definition has been updated," Hay said.

"[Now] a major B-BBEE transaction is any transaction that has resulted or will result in a measured entity claiming ownership points in terms of the ownership scorecard of the applicable BEE codes of good practice, and where the B-BBEE transaction value is equal to or more than R25m, excluding administration, professional and legal fees."