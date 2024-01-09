World / Middle East

Hezbollah retaliates for assassinations by hitting Israeli base

Drones hit 14km inside border after the killing of the most senior Hezbollah officer so far in the war

09 January 2024 - 13:52
by Laila Bassam and Dan Williams
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Smoke rises following what the Israeli armed forces say was an air strike on Hezbollah targets at a location given as Lebanon, in this screen grab obtained from a video released on January 8, 2024. Picture: ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES/HANDOUT via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
Smoke rises following what the Israeli armed forces say was an air strike on Hezbollah targets at a location given as Lebanon, in this screen grab obtained from a video released on January 8, 2024. Picture: ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES/HANDOUT via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY

Beirut — Hezbollah launched explosive drones at an army base in northern Israel on Tuesday, declaring the attack part of its response to recent Israeli assassinations in Lebanon, as sources reported three Hezbollah fighters killed in an Israeli strike.

The group said its drones hit the Israeli army headquarters in Safed as part of retaliation for last week’s killing of deputy Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut and in response to Monday’s killing of a Hezbollah commander.

A source familiar with Hezbollah operations said it marked the first time the group had attacked Safed, about 14km from the border, during hostilities that began three months ago after Hamas attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli army spokesperson said a northern base was hit in an aerial attack but there was no damage or casualties. The spokesperson did not say precisely where the incident occurred.

More than 130 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in Lebanon during the hostilities with Israel, their worst confrontation since they went to war in 2006. The violence has forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes on both sides of the border and has raised concern the conflict could intensify and spread.

The three Hezbollah fighters killed on Tuesday died in a strike on their vehicle in the town of Ghandouriyeh in the south of Lebanon, the sources said, without identifying them.

In a statement, the Israeli military said its air force attacked Hezbollah targets in Kila — an apparent reference to the Lebanese border village of Kfar Kila — and a drone squad belonging to the group elsewhere in southern Lebanon.

The Hezbollah commander killed on Monday, Wissam Tawil, was a commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan forces and the most senior Hezbollah officer killed so far in the conflict. He had played a leading role in directing its operations in the south.

Hezbollah deputy leader Naim Qassem, in a televised speech on Tuesday, said his group did not want to expand the war from Lebanon, “but if Israel expands [it], the response is inevitable to the maximum extent required to deter Israel”.

Reuters

MIA SWART: What may be gained from Pretoria’s ICJ case against Israel

It is an opportunity for SA to assert itself against the West on behalf of the Global South
Opinion
9 hours ago

PETER APPS: Year of elections, especially in US, to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts

As 2-billion people in 50 countries go to the polls, the world's prospects in 2024 remain unpredictable
Opinion
1 week ago

DAVID BENATAR: Free Gaza from Hamas

The civilian death toll in Gaza is high because Israel is firing its weapons at Hamas and Hamas is purposefully operating from behind human shields
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Shuttle diplomacy in high gear to avert Middle ...
World / Middle East
2.
Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli air strike
World / Middle East
3.
China to probe EU brandy in tit-for-tat ...
World / Europe
4.
Buying property in Portugal is no longer a route ...
World / Europe
5.
Abe Shinzo dies after being shot during a speech ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Captured Israeli nurse aided elderly hostages held in Hamas tunnels

World / Middle East

US’s Antony Blinken to meet Benjamin Netanyahu after visits to Israel’s ...

World / Middle East

Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli air strike

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.