Israelis protest against downgrading of supreme court

23 March 2023 - 17:26 Reuters
Israelis demonstrate during the "Day of Shutdown", as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 23, 2023. Picture: REUTERSNIR ELIAS
Israelis demonstrate during the "Day of Shutdown", as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 23, 2023. Picture: REUTERSNIR ELIAS

Israelis took to the streets on Thursday in protest against government changes in the court system, blocking roadways across the country and intensifying a months-long campaign decrying the move.

Thousands of people carrying flags and signs marched on a Tel Aviv road  stopping traffic in the middle of the workday. A small group burned tires in the street outside a seaport, briefly blocking trucks. Police forced demonstrators from the road in front of a conference centre in central Israel.

The protests have escalated since the start of 2023 when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right government introduced legislation to limit the Supreme Court’s authority.

The plan stirred concern for Israel’s democratic health at home and abroad. Military reservists joined protests and finance ministry senior officials  warned this week of an economic backlash.

In Jerusalem, crowds gathered along the walls of the Old City from which they hung a huge replica of the country’s declaration of independence.

“What we are doing here is we are fighting for our lives. We are fighting for our lives as a Jewish people together in the state that we have been building for 75 years,” said Avidan Friedman, who was wearing a Jewish prayer shawl over his head.

“We are fighting because we feel like what’s going on now is tearing us apart and we are calling on the government to stop.”

Netanyahu meanwhile pushed ahead with the legislation, which includes bills to give the government decisive sway in electing judges and to limit the court’s power to strike down laws. On Thursday, a law was ratified limiting the circumstances in which a prime minister can be removed.

Netanyahu — on trial for corruption charges he denies — says the judicial overhaul is needed to restore balance between the branches of government. Critics say it will weaken Israel’s democracy and hand uncontrolled powers to the government of the day.

Reuters

News

