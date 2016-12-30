Criminal probe to be opened against Israeli prime minister

Jerusalem — Israel’s attorney-general has decided to order a criminal inquiry into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and he is to soon be questioned by police, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

The justice ministry and police have declined to comment. Police have, however, issued a statement saying that it would inform the public "in due time" on the issue, while warning that media reports have included speculation.

Israeli media have reported that the investigation is prompted by suspicion of corruption.

Channel 10 television reported that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has authorised police to conduct a criminal investigation. The station and other Israeli media have reported that Netanyahu is to be questioned by police.