Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid, Spain, May 30 2023. Picture: Reuters/Juan Medina
Madrid — Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday he will suspend public duties until next week to decide whether he wants to continue leading the government after a court launched a probe of his wife.
"I need to pause and think," Sanchez in a letter shared on his X account. "I urgently need an answer to the question of whether it is worthwhile … whether I should continue to lead the government or renounce this honour," he wrote.
He said he would appear before the media on Monday to announce his decision.
The shock announcement came after a Spanish court said earlier on Wednesday it was launching a preliminary investigation into whether Sanchez’s wife Begona Gomez committed a crime of influence peddling and corruption in business in her private dealings.
Sanchez said the seriousness of the attacks that he and his wife were receiving merited a measured response.
The court investigating Gomez did not provide further details as the case is sealed and preliminary, only saying it followed a complaint raised by anticorruption campaign group Manos Limpias — Clean Hands — whose leader has links to the far right.
Manos Limpias said Gomez used her influence as the wife of the prime minister to allegedly secure sponsors for a university master’s degree course that she ran.
Spain’s PM Sanchez suspends public duties as wife faces inquiry
Court says it will look into graft allegations against Begona Gomez
Madrid — Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday he will suspend public duties until next week to decide whether he wants to continue leading the government after a court launched a probe of his wife.
"I need to pause and think," Sanchez in a letter shared on his X account. "I urgently need an answer to the question of whether it is worthwhile … whether I should continue to lead the government or renounce this honour," he wrote.
He said he would appear before the media on Monday to announce his decision.
The shock announcement came after a Spanish court said earlier on Wednesday it was launching a preliminary investigation into whether Sanchez’s wife Begona Gomez committed a crime of influence peddling and corruption in business in her private dealings.
Sanchez said the seriousness of the attacks that he and his wife were receiving merited a measured response.
The court investigating Gomez did not provide further details as the case is sealed and preliminary, only saying it followed a complaint raised by anticorruption campaign group Manos Limpias — Clean Hands — whose leader has links to the far right.
Manos Limpias said Gomez used her influence as the wife of the prime minister to allegedly secure sponsors for a university master’s degree course that she ran.
Reuters
German leader Scholz alarmed by claims politician’s aide spied for China
Nicola Sturgeon’s husband charged with embezzling party funds
Italy looks at tougher penalties for crimes involving AI
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Spain’s high court upholds ban on Worldcoin scanners
Greece in good shape after bad decade, but not all are benefiting
Portugal’s centre-right wins election as far-right surges
Spain suspends €194m Apple, Amazon fines pending appeal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.