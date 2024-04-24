World / Europe

Spain’s PM Sanchez suspends public duties as wife faces inquiry

Court says it will look into graft allegations against Begona Gomez

24 April 2024 - 21:21
by Aislinn Laing and Belen Carreño
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid, Spain, May 30 2023. Picture: Reuters/Juan Medina
Madrid — Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday he will suspend public duties until next week to decide whether he wants to continue leading the government after a court launched a probe of his wife.

"I need to pause and think," Sanchez in a letter shared on his X account. "I urgently need an answer to the question of whether it is worthwhile … whether I should continue to lead the government or renounce this honour," he wrote.

He said he would appear before the media on Monday to announce his decision.

The shock announcement came after a Spanish court said earlier on Wednesday it was launching a preliminary investigation into whether Sanchez’s wife Begona Gomez committed a crime of influence peddling and corruption in business in her private dealings.

Sanchez said the seriousness of the attacks that he and his wife were receiving merited a measured response.

The court investigating Gomez did not provide further details as the case is sealed and preliminary, only saying it followed a complaint raised by anticorruption campaign group Manos Limpias — Clean Hands — whose leader has links to the far right.

Manos Limpias said Gomez used her influence as the wife of the prime minister to allegedly secure sponsors for a university master’s degree course that she ran.

Reuters 

German leader Scholz alarmed by claims politician’s aide spied for China

Chancellor slams attempts to spy on his country as ‘unacceptable’ wherever they come from
World
4 hours ago

Nicola Sturgeon’s husband charged with embezzling party funds

The former Scottish leader resigned last year in a shock move ahead of the investigation
World
5 days ago

Italy looks at tougher penalties for crimes involving AI

Draft bill draft aims at use of AI tools for market rigging and money laundering
World
2 weeks ago
