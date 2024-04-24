World / Europe

German leader Scholz alarmed by claims politician’s aide spied for China

Chancellor slams attempts to spy on his country as ‘unacceptable’ wherever they come from

24 April 2024 - 17:00
by Matthias Williams and Thomas Escritt
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attend a press conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 24 2024. Picture: Maja Hitij/Getty Images
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attend a press conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 24 2024. Picture: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Berlin — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday allegations that the aide to a prominent far-right politician had been spying for China were “very concerning” and urged more action to root out such cases.

Calling attempts to spy on Germany “unacceptable” wherever they came from, Scholz was speaking alongside British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Berlin after China spy cases erupted in both countries in the same week.

Germany was in uproar after an aide to a European parliament member for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was arrested on Tuesday. He is accused of passing information about discussions in the EU legislature to Chinese intelligence and spying on the Chinese opposition.

The case has put the AfD on the back foot after it surged to become Germany’s second-most popular party ahead of European and local elections this year.

Maximilian Krah in Berlin, Germany, April 24 2024. Picture: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch
Maximilian Krah in Berlin, Germany, April 24 2024. Picture: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch

It has also fed wider anxieties over Europe as a target for Chinese and Russian spying operations. Germany had this week arrested three people in a separate case about funnelling sensitive technology to China for military purposes.

The recent arrests “shouldn’t make us complacent, but rather spur us to catch those who spy against us and our security in our countries”, Scholz said.

“The allegations against the AfD are very worrying,” he said, adding that he would not comment further in order not to prejudice the legal proceedings.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday that reports of Chinese espionage in Europe were “hype” and “intended to discredit and suppress China”.

The latest case concerns a person identified by prosecutors only as Jian G, who is accused of passing information about discussions in the EU legislature to Chinese intelligence and spying on the Chinese opposition.

The website of Maximilian Krah, the AfD’s top candidate in June’s election to the European assembly, lists Jian Guo as one of his assistants.

The Chinese embassy in Berlin, Germany, April 22 2024. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The Chinese embassy in Berlin, Germany, April 22 2024. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Top candidate

Krah said he learnt of the arrest from the media and denied personal wrongdoing.

“I am and will remain the top candidate,” Krah said. “It is now a matter of focusing the election campaign on European issues again and moving away from this very unpleasant matter.

“It is a very serious accusation. After the arrest warrant was confirmed today [Wednesday], I will sack the employee in question today,” he added.

Scholz visited China only last week for talks with the country’s leaders.

Germany has sought to “derisk” the relationship with its largest trading partner, wary of tethering Germany to the Chinese economy after the invasion of Ukraine exposed Europe’s reliance on Russian gas and fuelled a cost-of-living crisis.

In a separate joint statement, AfD leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla said Krah was staying away from a party campaign launch in the town of Donaueschingen in southwestern Germany at the weekend to limit the damage to the party.

“Any influence by foreign states through espionage, but also attempts to buy opinions and positions, must be investigated and firmly prevented,” they added.

A similar scandal hit Britain this week as police charged two men with spying for China, including one reported to have worked as a researcher in Britain’s parliament for a prominent legislator in the governing Conservative Party.

Sunak declined to go into the details when speaking alongside Scholz.

At a separate briefing, a spokesperson for Germany’s interior ministry said the spy case “shows the very considerable risk of espionage, of attempts by China to exert influence in the EU and in Germany”.

Reuters

Spy agency says Chinese hackers are targeting Dutch hi-tech industries

Moves being made to strengthen its military, intelligence agency says
World
6 days ago

New Zealand slams China over parliament hacking

The revelations of malicious cyber activity come as the UK and US accuse Beijing of a cyber espionage campaign
World
4 weeks ago

UK to detail Chinese cybersecurity threat

In 2023, the UK said Chinese spies were targeting British officials in sensitive positions in politics, defence and business
World
4 weeks ago

US to curb data flows to China and Russia

US President Joe Biden’s executive order will limit bulk transfers of information to specific ‘countries of concern’
Life
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Zijin’s DRC mine shipments to SA returned ‘due to ...
World / Africa
2.
Brazil sets import quotas for 11 steel products
World / Americas
3.
Israel attacks Iran, sources confirm
World / Middle East
4.
Judge lashes Trump lawyer in gag order arguments
World / Americas
5.
US plans to impose sanctions on Israeli military ...
World

Related Articles

Spy agency says Chinese hackers are targeting Dutch hi-tech industries

World

UK to detail Chinese cybersecurity threat

World / Europe

US spy chiefs say aid to Ukraine will discourage Chinese aggression

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.