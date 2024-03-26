World

More than 63,000 people have died or disappeared on migration routes since 2014

UN report says 2023 was the deadliest year for migrants over the past decade

26 March 2024 - 17:03
by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
A migrant gestures on a wooden boat in international waters off the coast of Libya in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 30 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant gestures on a wooden boat in international waters off the coast of Libya in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 30 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Geneva — At least 63,285 people have perished or disappeared on migration routes around the world between 2014 and 2023, with most deaths caused by drowning, the UN migration agency said on Tuesday.

A report published by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on its missing migrants project shows that the majority of deaths and disappearances — 28,854 — occurred in the Mediterranean, followed by Africa and Asia.

Nearly 60% of deaths documented were linked to drowning, and more than one-third of those identified were from countries in conflict, including Afghanistan, Myanmar, Syria and Ethiopia.

The IOM’s data showed that the deadliest year for migrants in the past decade was 2023, when it recorded 8,541 deaths in part due to a sharp increase of fatalities in the Mediterranean.

“The increase in deaths is likely linked to the increase in departures and, correspondingly, shipwrecks, off the coast of Tunisia,” the report said, adding that at least 729 people died off the Tunisian coast in 2023, compared to 462 in 2022.

“In all prior years, most deaths in the Central Mediterranean were documented off the coast of Libya.”

With anti-immigration parties steadily gaining influence across Europe for years, governments have attempted to curb migration flows to their countries by pledging funds to countries across the Mediterranean such as Tunisia and Egypt.

Earlier in March, the EU pledged a €7.4bn funding package to Egypt that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described as “the best way to address migratory flows”.

The governments of several European countries, including Italy, Hungary and Britain, have made curbing immigration a top priority, while elsewhere far-right parties such as France’s National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, have gained popularity.

Religious leaders are among those who have called for greater compassion towards migrants. Pope Francis has called for a pan-European response to migration to stop the Mediterranean from becoming “a sea of death”. 

Reuters

Asylum applications in EU jump 18%

About 1.14-million people sought asylum in the region in 2023— the highest level since the 2015-2016 crisis
World
3 weeks ago

Tech activists use coding skills to save migrants lost at sea

One expert is helping to develop an app that predicts where a floating vessel may end up, based on drift patterns
World
4 weeks ago

Italy's top court rules returning sea migrants to Libya is illegal

Charities and human rights groups welcome ruling
World
1 month ago
