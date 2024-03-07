Ukraine accuses Russia of targeting Zelensky and Greek leader

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visit the sea port in Odesa, Ukraine, March 6 2024. Picture: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS
Kyiv — A top Ukrainian official said he could not exclude the possibility that a Russian missile had deliberately targeted the delegations of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the visiting prime minister of Greece when they visited Odesa port.
The missile slammed into port infrastructure in the Black Sea city on Wednesday just a few hundred metres away from Zelensky and Greece’s Kyriakos Mitsotakis as they inspected the port’s grain export facilities.
Russia denied the suggestion.
“It really was less than 500m from us... You cannot exclude that it was directed at the delegation of my president or the delegation of the foreign guest,” Ihor Zhovkva, a top diplomatic adviser, told CNN in an interview.
Both Zelensky and Mitsotakis appeared at a press conference on Wednesday to say they had witnessed the strike. Five people were killed in the attack, the Ukrainian military said.
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, said Russia had not targeted the delegations and that it was obvious “to everyone” that there had been no planned strike on the motorcade.
Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that its troops had attacked a hangar housing Ukrainian naval drones in the port, adding that “the goal has been achieved”.
Ukraine’s Black Sea port infrastructure has been a constant target for Russian attacks, which have been stepped up since last July when Moscow quit a UN-brokered deal that allowed safe passage of Ukrainian grain and Kyiv established its own export corridor.
Zhovkva said Wednesday’s missile had been launched from Crimea, the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.
“It took the missile less than three minutes to reach the target, the site of the port of Odesa,” Zhovkva said.
If Ukraine had sufficient air defences, he added, “this ballistic missile could have been intercepted”.
Ukraine accuses Russia of targeting Zelensky and Greek leader
Missile hits Black Sea port during a visit by Ukraine's leader and Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Kyiv — A top Ukrainian official said he could not exclude the possibility that a Russian missile had deliberately targeted the delegations of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the visiting prime minister of Greece when they visited Odesa port.
The missile slammed into port infrastructure in the Black Sea city on Wednesday just a few hundred metres away from Zelensky and Greece’s Kyriakos Mitsotakis as they inspected the port’s grain export facilities.
Russia denied the suggestion.
“It really was less than 500m from us... You cannot exclude that it was directed at the delegation of my president or the delegation of the foreign guest,” Ihor Zhovkva, a top diplomatic adviser, told CNN in an interview.
Both Zelensky and Mitsotakis appeared at a press conference on Wednesday to say they had witnessed the strike. Five people were killed in the attack, the Ukrainian military said.
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, said Russia had not targeted the delegations and that it was obvious “to everyone” that there had been no planned strike on the motorcade.
Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that its troops had attacked a hangar housing Ukrainian naval drones in the port, adding that “the goal has been achieved”.
Ukraine’s Black Sea port infrastructure has been a constant target for Russian attacks, which have been stepped up since last July when Moscow quit a UN-brokered deal that allowed safe passage of Ukrainian grain and Kyiv established its own export corridor.
Zhovkva said Wednesday’s missile had been launched from Crimea, the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.
“It took the missile less than three minutes to reach the target, the site of the port of Odesa,” Zhovkva said.
If Ukraine had sufficient air defences, he added, “this ballistic missile could have been intercepted”.
Reuters
Ukraine and Red Sea conflicts see Europe enter uncharted waters
Ukraine says it has sunk Russian patrol ship
Germany dismisses Kremlin accusations as ‘disinformation war’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EU executive wants EIB to start funding defence projects
Sweden poised to join Nato as PM visits Washington
Ukraine says it has sunk Russian patrol ship
Protesting Polish farmers burn tyres outside Tusk’s office
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.