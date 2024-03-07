Sun International records spike in profit
07 March 2024 - 21:39
Sun International, owner of Sun City, Grandwest and the Table Bay hotel, expects headline earnings to end-December to soar by as much as 92%.
The company said its online and sports betting platform SunBet had “achieved record income and is exceeding the ambitious growth targets set for this business”...
