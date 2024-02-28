Migrants rest after disembarking from a ferry in the Sicilian harbour of Porto Empedocle, Italy, on September 13, 2023. Picture: REUTERS
Berlin — Asylum applications in the European Union (EU) jumped 18% to 1.14-million in 2023, the highest level since the 2015-2016 migrant crisis, data from the EU Agency for Asylum (EUAA) showed on February 28 2024.
The new data will likely fuel an already heated debate about migration and far-right sentiment ahead of a slew of local and national votes across the continent as well as European Parliament elections in June.
Syrians and Afghans remained the largest applicant groups, according to the EUAA data.
In a new trend, Turkish nationals made up the third-largest applicant group, lodging 82% more applications than in 2022.
The number of Palestinians applying for asylum rose to a high of nearly 11,600 due to the Israel-Hamas war, it said, noting it was difficult to correctly register their number given a majority of EU member countries do not recognise Palestine as a state.
Asylum applications in EU jump 18%
About 1.14-million people sought asylum in the region in 2023— the highest level since the 2015-2016 crisis
Reuters
