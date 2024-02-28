World / Europe

Asylum applications in EU jump 18%

About 1.14-million people sought asylum in the region in 2023— the highest level since the 2015-2016 crisis

28 February 2024 - 09:09
by Sarah Marsh
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Migrants rest after disembarking from a ferry in the Sicilian harbour of Porto Empedocle, Italy, on September 13, 2023. Picture: REUTERS
Migrants rest after disembarking from a ferry in the Sicilian harbour of Porto Empedocle, Italy, on September 13, 2023. Picture: REUTERS

Berlin — Asylum applications in the European Union (EU) jumped 18% to 1.14-million in 2023, the highest level since the 2015-2016 migrant crisis, data from the EU  Agency for Asylum (EUAA) showed on February 28 2024. 

The new data will likely fuel an already heated debate about migration and far-right sentiment ahead of a slew of local and national votes across the continent as well as European Parliament elections in June.

Syrians and Afghans remained the largest applicant groups, according to the EUAA data.

In a new trend, Turkish nationals made up the third-largest applicant group, lodging 82% more applications than in 2022.

The number of Palestinians applying for asylum rose to a high of nearly 11,600 due to the Israel-Hamas war, it said, noting it was difficult to correctly register their number given a majority of EU member countries do not recognise Palestine as a state.

Reuters

MICHAEL SCHMIDT: Home affairs’ mean-spirited new immigration law should be scrapped

Lawyers for Human Rights say the white paper on citizenship violates SA’s own constitution and other international human rights laws
Opinion
5 days ago

Germany shortens citizenship path despite migration rows

Citizenship will be available after five years’ residence, reduced from eight, in line with neighbouring countries
World
1 month ago

Rishi Sunak faces party revolt over Rwanda legislation

UK prime minister’s Conservative Party deeply divided on whether anti-immigration bill is too tough or not strict enough
World
1 month ago

Far-right German party denies plan to deport immigrants

It’s a proposal, not policy, says AfD official after an exposé by investigative journalists
World
1 month ago

EU agrees on new rules to share costs of migrants

System will seek to filter out people whose asylum applications have a low chance of success
World
2 months ago

Meloni talks tough on migrants while opening door to Italian jobs

After vowing to clamp down on unauthorised arrivals, premier also aims to plug labour gaps
World
2 months ago

Finland to close all borders with Russia after surge in asylum seekers

Finland says Moscow is deliberately helping migrants into the country as punishment for joining Nato, which Moscow denies
World
3 months ago

MIA SWART: Sunak response to Rwanda decision deeply xenophobic

Pronouncements by the UK government have long indicated that it will not be deterred in its quest to deport asylum seekers.
Opinion
3 months ago

UK Supreme Court rules Rwanda asylum policy is unlawful

Rishi Sunak says he will sign reworked plan that addresses the court’s concerns
World
3 months ago

Is South Africa heading for an immigration election?

The government’s policy on undocumented foreign nationals and migration could shape the national poll next year
Features
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Republican Party leader quits amid pressure from ...
World / Americas
2.
Palestinian prime minister resigns as call for ...
World / Middle East
3.
Slovak premier hints at Nato sending troops to ...
World / Europe
4.
Pakistan’s Imran Khan and wife jailed for ...
World / Asia
5.
Palestinian Authority prime minister submits ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

MICHAEL SCHMIDT: Home affairs’ mean-spirited new immigration law should be ...

Opinion

Germany shortens citizenship path despite migration rows

World / Europe

Rishi Sunak faces party revolt over Rwanda legislation

World / Europe

Far-right German party denies plan to deport immigrants

World / Europe

EU agrees on new rules to share costs of migrants

World / Europe

Asylum seekers score big win in top court, protecting them and their children

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.