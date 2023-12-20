World / Europe

Roman Abramovich to stay on the EU’s sanctions list

Former Chelsea owner loses bid to overturn penalties imposed after Russian invasion of Ukraine

20 December 2023 - 14:31
by Sudip Kar-Gupta
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich sits in a VIP lounge at Ben Gurion international airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel on March 14 2022. File Picture: REUTERS/Stringer
Sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich sits in a VIP lounge at Ben Gurion international airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel on March 14 2022. File Picture: REUTERS/Stringer

Brussels — Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich on Wednesday lost a legal challenge to overturn sanctions imposed on him by the EU in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, after an EU court upheld the restrictions.

After President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine in February 2022, the EU sanctioned Russian officials and a host of business people, such as Abramovich, while freezing hundreds of billions of dollars of Russian assets.

Abramovich had filed a legal challenge against this.

The court, which also dismissed Abramovich’s claims for compensation, noted his role in Russian steel company Evraz and the fact that steel provides a major source of revenue to the Russian government.

“The general court dismisses the action brought by Mr Abramovich, thereby upholding the restrictive measures taken against him,” the EU court said in a ruling.

“The council did not in fact err in its assessment by deciding to include then maintain Mr Abramovich’s name on the lists at issue, in the light of his role in the Evraz group and, in particular, its parent company,” it added, referring to the sanctions lists.

Abramovich, who also holds Israeli citizenship and is a former owner of Premier League club Chelsea, became one of the world’s most powerful business people after the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union. Forbes estimates his net worth at $9.2bn.

Reuters

Billionaire Shvidler loses court bid to overturn UK sanctions

Eugene Shvidler, who is an ally of Roman Abramovich, lost his attempt to overturn British sanctions imposed on him after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
World
4 months ago

Touted new UK property law fails to expose Russian oligarchs

Foreign companies holding UK property had until the end of Tuesday to identify their ‘beneficial owners’
World
10 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EXPLAINER: The Yemen Houthis attacking Red Sea ...
World / Middle East
2.
AfDB to withdraw international staff from ...
World / Africa
3.
What Trump’s disqualification ruling in Colorado ...
World / Americas
4.
Red Sea attacks force rerouting of vessels, ...
World / Middle East
5.
Military coup erupts in Gabon after Ali Bongo’s ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Jersey police to pay damages to Roman Abramovich for unlawful searches

World / Europe

London strengthens reforms to shed Russian ‘laundromat’ image

World / Europe

Jersey court freezes $7bn of Roman Abramovich’s assets

World / Europe

Seized superyacht racks up bills, but who will pay them?

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.