Suicide bombers target government buildings in Turkey

A bomb disposal expert works at the scene after a bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey, October 1 2023. Picture: CAGLA GURDOGAN/REUTERS
Ankara — Turkey’s government said two attackers carried out a bomb attack on Sunday in front of the interior ministry buildings in Ankara, leaving both of them dead and wounding two police officers in the capital city’s first blast in years.
They drove up to the building’s main entrance and set off the explosion in the area that is home to ministerial buildings and parliament, the interior minister said. The blast killed one of the attackers and authorities “neutralised” the other, he said.
Reuters footage after the blast showed a Renault cargo vehicle parked, windows shattered and doors open, amid debris scattered on the street surrounded by soldiers, police, ambulances, fire trucks and armoured vehicles.
The bomb on Ataturk Boulevard was the first in Ankara since 2016 and comes on the day President Tayyip Erdogan is set to attend the opening session of parliament, located 1km away.
A Turkish official said the attackers had hijacked the vehicle and killed its driver in Kayseri, a city 260km southeast of Ankara, before carrying out the attack. One of the injured officers suffered shrapnel injuries, he said.
“Two terrorists came with a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our ministry of internal affairs and carried out a bomb attack,” Ali Yerlikaya, the interior minister, said on social media platform X.
He said that one blew himself up and the other was “neutralised”, which usually means was killed, while the two officers were slightly injured in the incident at 9.30am. “Our struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised,” he said, echoing condemnation by other Turkish officials.
Police announced they will carry out controlled explosions for “suspicious package incidents” in other parts of Ankara.
Authorities did not identify any specific militant group.
The incident comes almost a year after six people were killed and 81 wounded in an explosion in a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul. Turkey blamed Kurdish militants for that.
During a spate of violence in 2015 and 2016, Kurdish militants, Islamic State and other groups either claimed or were blamed for several attacks in major Turkish cities. In March 2016, 37 people were killed in Ankara when a bomb-laden car exploded at a crowded central transport hub.
Ankara’s chief prosecutor launched an investigation on Sunday into what it also called a terrorist attack.
Erdogan was set at 7.30pm to attend the opening of parliament, which in the coming weeks is expected to consider ratifying Sweden’s bid to join Nato after Turkey raised initial objections and delayed enlargement of the bloc.
European Council president Charles Michel said he strongly condemns what he called the terrorist attack, while EU commissioner for enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said the bloc supports Turkey “in its fight against terrorism”.
Suicide bombers target government buildings in Turkey
No group claims responsibility for first bombing in Ankara since 2016
Ankara — Turkey’s government said two attackers carried out a bomb attack on Sunday in front of the interior ministry buildings in Ankara, leaving both of them dead and wounding two police officers in the capital city’s first blast in years.
They drove up to the building’s main entrance and set off the explosion in the area that is home to ministerial buildings and parliament, the interior minister said. The blast killed one of the attackers and authorities “neutralised” the other, he said.
Reuters footage after the blast showed a Renault cargo vehicle parked, windows shattered and doors open, amid debris scattered on the street surrounded by soldiers, police, ambulances, fire trucks and armoured vehicles.
The bomb on Ataturk Boulevard was the first in Ankara since 2016 and comes on the day President Tayyip Erdogan is set to attend the opening session of parliament, located 1km away.
A Turkish official said the attackers had hijacked the vehicle and killed its driver in Kayseri, a city 260km southeast of Ankara, before carrying out the attack. One of the injured officers suffered shrapnel injuries, he said.
“Two terrorists came with a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our ministry of internal affairs and carried out a bomb attack,” Ali Yerlikaya, the interior minister, said on social media platform X.
He said that one blew himself up and the other was “neutralised”, which usually means was killed, while the two officers were slightly injured in the incident at 9.30am. “Our struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised,” he said, echoing condemnation by other Turkish officials.
Police announced they will carry out controlled explosions for “suspicious package incidents” in other parts of Ankara.
Authorities did not identify any specific militant group.
The incident comes almost a year after six people were killed and 81 wounded in an explosion in a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul. Turkey blamed Kurdish militants for that.
During a spate of violence in 2015 and 2016, Kurdish militants, Islamic State and other groups either claimed or were blamed for several attacks in major Turkish cities. In March 2016, 37 people were killed in Ankara when a bomb-laden car exploded at a crowded central transport hub.
Ankara’s chief prosecutor launched an investigation on Sunday into what it also called a terrorist attack.
Erdogan was set at 7.30pm to attend the opening of parliament, which in the coming weeks is expected to consider ratifying Sweden’s bid to join Nato after Turkey raised initial objections and delayed enlargement of the bloc.
European Council president Charles Michel said he strongly condemns what he called the terrorist attack, while EU commissioner for enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said the bloc supports Turkey “in its fight against terrorism”.
Reuters
Azerbaijan arrests billionaire Karabakh minister as exodus tops 50,000
Anti-migrant rhetoric in Turkey worries Syrians
Coal from Russian-annexed Ukraine sold in Turkey, data shows
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
EU must reform decision-making before it can expand, says new report
Erdogan asks Musk to build Tesla factory in Turkey
US to sanction Turkish firms over Russia sanctions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.