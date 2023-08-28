ALEXANDER PARKER: Xi needs Brics more than SA, and that’s a risk and an opportunity
While a Chinese slowdown will have huge implications for a commodities exporter such as SA, we should hunt for investment
28 August 2023 - 05:00
President Xi Jinping’s decision to skip an important speech at the Brics business council on Wednesday last week is worth dwelling on. The speech, delivered in his name by commerce minister Wang Wentao, contained the key points he wanted the world to hear from the summit.
It’s important context that Xi’s trip to Johannesburg was just the second he’s taken out of China this year, the other being to Moscow in a show of solidarity with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.