World / Europe

Greek leftist leader Tsipras resigns as Syriza party leader

Firebrand leader who rose to power at the height of Greece’s economic crisis steps down after 15 years after a heavy election defeat

29 June 2023 - 21:03 Renee Maltezou and Karolina Tagaris
Syriza party leader Alexis Tsipras leaves after making a statement at the Zappeion Hall in Athens, Greece, June 29 2023. Picture: ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/REUTERS
Syriza party leader Alexis Tsipras leaves after making a statement at the Zappeion Hall in Athens, Greece, June 29 2023. Picture: ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/REUTERS

Athens — Alexis Tsipras, the one-time leftist firebrand who stormed to power on an anti-austerity agenda in Greece in 2015, stepped down from the helm of the Syriza party after 15 years on Thursday, after a heavy election defeat.

At the height of Greece’s economic crisis, Tsipras rode a wave of anti-establishment anger to become the country’s first leftist prime minister.

Tsipras, and his finance minister at the time Yanis Varoufakis, were global household names when Greece was racked with violent street protests against the international bailouts that saved the country from bankruptcy but imposed painful austerity on Greeks.

Syriza lost to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy in 2019, and in Sunday’s vote, won just 17.8% of the votes, against 40.5 for New Democracy.

“The time has come to start a new cycle,” Tsipras said in a televised address announcing his resignation.

“The negative election result can — and must — become the beginning of this cycle,” he said.

Tsipras said he would not be a candidate at elections for a new party leader.

Tsipras’ decision to step down was “sudden”, a party source said, but also “the right one for the party's reform and for his own legacy”.

When elected at the age of 40, Tsirpas, an engineer by training and a former member of the Communist youth, was one of Greece’s youngest-ever prime ministers.

Soon after taking power, he railed against austerity and the bailout programmes backed by the EU and the IMF that he says had triggered a humanitarian crisis in Greece.

But after months of fierce fighting with other eurozone countries, Tsipras was forced in June 2015 to impose capital controls. In July, he won a referendum urging Greeks to reject an offered bailout, but made a U-turn and signed up to a tougher programme a month later.

Since Greece’s third and final bailout programme ended in 2018, the country has regained market access, cut down its record debt and growth is set to outpace the eurozone’s average. Public anger has quietened down as a result.

Following an inconclusive general election in May, in which Syriza came second, political analysts said Syriza missed the willingness of the electorate to move away from the crisis years.

“I am proud of everything that happened,” Tsipras said on Thursday. “This difficult journey had compromises, and difficult decisions, and injuries and attrition, but it was a journey that left a mark on history.”

Reuters

Greek parties seek second vote instead of coalition government

All party leaders says they will not hold exploratory talks to form ruling alliance
World
1 month ago

Mitsotakis seeks outright victory in Greek second vote

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s party fell short of the number of seats needed to govern on its own
World
1 month ago

Greek premier moves closer to second four-year term

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will have three days to see if he can form a government
News
1 month ago

Greece’s ruling New Democracy party trounces rivals in national election

Result is a boost for Mitsotakis's government that had to contend with a wiretapping scandal, the pandemic and a cost of living crisis
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Wagner mutiny leaves Chinese exporters uncertain
World / Europe
2.
Russia jails hypersonic expert Valery Golubkin ...
World / Europe
3.
Sierra Leone’s Maada Bio wins re-election for ...
World / Africa
4.
US imposes sanctions on African gold operations ...
World / Americas
5.
Pakistanis head for the migrant boats as the ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Meloni’s EU distrust stalls vital bailout fund reform

World / Europe

Kyriakos Mitsotakis storms to victory in Greek election

World / Europe

Death toll in Greece migrant boat tragedy nears 80

World / Europe

Eurozone enters technical recession after Germany and Ireland data revised

World / Europe

Greek parties seek second vote instead of coalition government

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.